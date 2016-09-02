Samsung Galaxy Note7 Owners Warned To Stop Using The Smartphones

The warning by US product safety officials on Friday comes one week after Samsung announced it would "voluntarily replace" customers' devices amid reports of the battery cell igniting.



US officials on Friday warned Samsung Galaxy Note7 owners to power the smartphones down and stop using them over fears the battery cells could ignite.

The warning by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) comes one week after Samsung said it was stopping sales of the Galaxy Note7 and would "voluntarily replace" all customers' devices.

The move comes after users on social media reported that the large-screened smartphone caught fire during charging.

The commission said it was working with Samsung to formally announce an official recall of the devices as soon as possible and whether a replacement Galaxy Note7 is an acceptable remedy.

