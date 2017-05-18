BuzzFeed News

This Is How The Music World Has Paid Tribute To Chris Cornell

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman died in Detroit overnight on Wednesday.

By Francis Whittaker

Last updated on May 18, 2017, at 11:27 a.m. ET

Posted on May 18, 2017, at 7:58 a.m. ET

Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin

Jimmy Page @JimmyPage

Dave Navarro of Jane's Addiction

Dave Navarro @DaveNavarro

Adam Lambert

ADAM LAMBERT @adamlambert

Paul Stanley of Kiss

Paul Stanley @PaulStanleyLive

Joe Perry of Aerosmith

Joe Perry @JoePerry

Gavin Rossdale of Bush

GAVIN ROSSDALE @GavinRossdale

Billy Idol

Billy Idol @BillyIdol

Mark Tremonti of Alter Bridge and Creed

Mark Tremonti @MarkTremonti

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low

Alexander William @AlexAllTimeLow

Mark Lanegan, formerly of Screaming Trees

mark lanegan @marklanegan

Foster The People

Foster The People @fosterthepeople

Best Coast

Best Coast @BestCoast

Nile Rodgers of Chic

Nile Rodgers @nilerodgers

Sir Elton John

Elton John @eltonofficial

St. Vincent, a.k.a. Annie Clark

St. Vincent @st_vincent

The James Bond film franchise

James Bond @007

Troy McLawhorn of Evanescence

Troy McLawhorn @Troy__McLawhorn

Devin Townsend

Devin Townsend @dvntownsend

Scott Ian of Anthrax

Sebastian Bach, formerly of Skid Row

Sebastian Bach @sebastianbach

Sebastian Bach @sebastianbach

Kelly Jones of Stereophonics

stereophonics @stereophonics

Nathan Followill of Kings of Leon

nathan followill @doctorfollowill

Talib Kweli

Talib Kweli Greene @TalibKweli

