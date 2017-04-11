There's A Memorial To A Dog That Died In The Stockholm Attack And It Just Keeps On Growing

Markus Krantz decided to start a tribute when he noticed that no flowers had been left at the spot where a dog called Iggy was hit during Friday's terror attack.

One of the lesser-known tragedies of the attack, however, is that a dog also lost his life when he was hit by the vehicle. This fact was not lost on Markus Krantz — a web designer from Sundbyberg, just outside Stockholm — who visited the scene with his wife to pay their respects to the victims on Friday evening.

Krantz — a 37-year-old who owns five rescue dogs from Romania — told BuzzFeed News he heard the dog had been killed during the attack, and noticed that no-one had laid down any flowers or candles for it yet.

He decided to bring a collar that belonged to his first dog Ebba — who Krantz describes as a "fierce little Jack Russell terrier" and a "true friend" who died last summer — which he then laid down on the street, along with two candles and some dog crackers from his pocket.



Krantz's mother then asked if he could take a photo and upload it to Facebook so she could see it. Since then, that picture of his makeshift memorial has been liked tens of thousands of times.