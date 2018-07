There's A Memorial To A Dog That Died In The Stockholm Attack And It Just Keeps On Growing

Markus Krantz decided to start a tribute when he noticed that no flowers had been left at the spot where a dog called Iggy was hit during Friday's terror attack.

Since the terror attack in Stockholm on Friday, hundreds of people have been visiting the city centre to lay their tributes at memorials to the four people who lost their lives when a man drove a truck through a crowded shopping street in the Swedish capital.

One of the lesser-known tragedies of the attack, however, is that a dog also lost his life when he was hit by the vehicle. This fact was not lost on Markus Krantz — a web designer from Sundbyberg, just outside Stockholm — who visited the scene with his wife to pay their respects to the victims on Friday evening.

Krantz — a 37-year-old who owns five rescue dogs from Romania — told BuzzFeed News he heard the dog had been killed during the attack, and noticed that no-one had laid down any flowers or candles for it yet.

He decided to bring a collar that belonged to his first dog Ebba — who Krantz describes as a "fierce little Jack Russell terrier" and a "true friend" who died last summer — which he then laid down on the street, along with two candles and some dog crackers from his pocket.



Krantz's mother then asked if he could take a photo and upload it to Facebook so she could see it. Since then, that picture of his makeshift memorial has been liked tens of thousands of times.