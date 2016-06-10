President Obama Killed It When He Slow-Jammed The News With Jimmy Fallon
The 44th president of the United States. AKA Prez Dispenser. AKA Bareezus. AKA Baracky With the Good Hair.
President Barack Obama killed it on the The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon's "Slow Jam the News" segment.
As Fallon started reminiscing about Obama's eight years in office, he called on some help to list some of the president's — aka Bareezus's — biggest achievements.
There were references to Steph Curry...
...versions of Rihanna's "Work"....
...and digs at Donald Trump.
*DOUBLE MIC DROP*
The president slow jammed with Fallon back in 2012 when the comedian was host of the Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.
