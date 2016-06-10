BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

President Obama Killed It When He Slow-Jammed The News With Jimmy Fallon

news

President Obama Killed It When He Slow-Jammed The News With Jimmy Fallon

The 44th president of the United States. AKA Prez Dispenser. AKA Bareezus. AKA Baracky With the Good Hair.

By Francis Whittaker

Headshot of Francis Whittaker

Francis Whittaker

BuzzFeed News Reporter, UK

Last updated on June 10, 2016, at 9:55 a.m. ET

Posted on June 10, 2016, at 7:18 a.m. ET

President Barack Obama killed it on the The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon's "Slow Jam the News" segment.

View this video on YouTube
Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon / Via youtube.com

As Fallon started reminiscing about Obama's eight years in office, he called on some help to list some of the president's — aka Bareezus's — biggest achievements.

View this post on

There were references to Steph Curry...

View this post on

...versions of Rihanna's "Work"....

View this post on
NBC / Via thebadgalrih.tumblr.com
ADVERTISEMENT

...and digs at Donald Trump.

&quot;Does Obamacare cover burns?&quot; right.
NBC

"Does Obamacare cover burns?" right.

*DOUBLE MIC DROP*

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
fallontonight.tumblr.com / Via fallontonight.tumblr.com

The president slow jammed with Fallon back in 2012 when the comedian was host of the Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT