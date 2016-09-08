People In Venezuela Are Abandoning Their Dogs Because They Can’t Afford Food

Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

The ongoing situation has led to triple-digit inflation and severe shortages of essential supplies like food and medicines.

This has meant that ordinary Venezuelans have been forced to abandon their pets as they can no longer afford to feed them.

While the minimum wage in the socialist country stands at $23 per month, a 20-kilogram packet of dog food can go for $50 on the black market — double the price in the United States.