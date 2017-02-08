BuzzFeed News

People Are Using "Nevertheless, She Persisted" To Share Examples Of Badass Women

Mitch McConnell's remarks following his attempt to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren have unintentionally become a huge feminist meme.

By Francis Whittaker

Francis Whittaker

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 8, 2017, at 6:59 a.m. ET

Overnight on Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren read a letter by Coretta Scott King — widow of Martin Luther King Jr. — opposing Jeff Sessions' nomination for a federal judgeship in 1986 during a debate over the Alabama senator's nomination to be attorney general.

Carolyn Kaster / AP

However, she was prevented from doing so after Senate Republicans — led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — invoked an arcane rule to stop her from speaking, winning a vote by 49–43.

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

Warren had previously been a warned about violating the rule, but expressed her surprise that Coretta Scott King's words were considered "not suitable for debate in the United States Senate" after she was told to take her seat.

Later, McConnell defended his actions, and said: “Sen. Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images
The statement only served as a rallying cry for feminists and Warren's progressive base, and soon "nevertheless, she persisted" and the hashtag #LetLizSpeak were being widely shared on Twitter.

brb getting "nevertheless, she persisted" tattooed on my body. #letlizspeak
Sarah Lerner @SarahLerner

brb getting "nevertheless, she persisted" tattooed on my body. #letlizspeak

"Nevertheless, she persisted" | Man, the future is definitely FEMALE.
Alexandria Phillips @alexandria_gp

"Nevertheless, she persisted" | Man, the future is definitely FEMALE.

“[Warren] was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” said @SenateMajLdr, providing a history of feminism.
Jamil Smith @JamilSmith

“[Warren] was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” said @SenateMajLdr, providing a history of feminism.

@Claire_Phipps will add that to my grave stone tbh
Rossalyn Warren @RossalynWarren

@Claire_Phipps will add that to my grave stone tbh

People began sharing the quote alongside pictures of strong female role models who refused to be silenced.

“She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”
Shannon Carey @scmaestra

“She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

Such as Rosa Parks...

“She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted."
John Aravosis @aravosis

“She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted."

Malala Yousafzai

"She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted."
Tom Taylor @TomTaylorMade

"She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted."

Harriet Tubman

"She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted." #ShePersisted #HarrietTubman… https://t.co/kSFG07fLcU
Heather Matarazzo @HeatherMatarazz

"She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted." #ShePersisted #HarrietTubman… https://t.co/kSFG07fLcU

Emmeline Pankhurst

“She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.” (Emmeline Pankhurst)
Cultura @CulturalGutter

“She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.” (Emmeline Pankhurst)

Gabrielle Giffords

"Nevertheless, she persisted."
Mark Frost @mfrost11

"Nevertheless, she persisted."

...and Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia.

She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.
Janna Zagari @jannazagari

She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.

Some pointed out McConnell had not only drawn extra attention to Coretta Scott King's Sessions letter, but also may have accidentally coined the slogan for a new opposition movement.

Then he wrote her campaign slogan "She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” A go… https://t.co/P4B0ooX780
Tabatha Southey @TabathaSouthey

Then he wrote her campaign slogan "She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” A go… https://t.co/P4B0ooX780

I hope @SenateMajLdr realizes he just gave us the best lady power slogan of all time #NeverthelessShePersisted #LetLizSpeak
Jessica Blum @jessleighblum

I hope @SenateMajLdr realizes he just gave us the best lady power slogan of all time #NeverthelessShePersisted #LetLizSpeak

While others just used the quote to have a dig at President Trump and his inner circle.

#NeverthelessShePersisted https://t.co/U00QaH1MNS
☪️Charles Gaba ☪️ @charles_gaba

#NeverthelessShePersisted https://t.co/U00QaH1MNS

Nevertheless, she persisted. 💪
Bess Kalb @bessbell

Nevertheless, she persisted. 💪

She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.
Daily Trix @DailyTrix

She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.

The final vote on Sessions' nomination as attorney general is due to take place Wednesday.


