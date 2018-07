People Are Using "Nevertheless, She Persisted" To Share Examples Of Badass Women

Overnight on Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren read a letter by Coretta Scott King — widow of Martin Luther King Jr. — opposing Jeff Sessions' nomination for a federal judgeship in 1986 during a debate over the Alabama senator's nomination to be attorney general.

However, she was prevented from doing so after Senate Republicans — led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — invoked an arcane rule to stop her from speaking, winning a vote by 49–43.

Warren had previously been a warned about violating the rule, but expressed her surprise that Coretta Scott King's words were considered "not suitable for debate in the United States Senate" after she was told to take her seat.