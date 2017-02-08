People Are Using "Nevertheless, She Persisted" To Share Examples Of Badass Women
Mitch McConnell's remarks following his attempt to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren have unintentionally become a huge feminist meme.
Overnight on Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren read a letter by Coretta Scott King — widow of Martin Luther King Jr. — opposing Jeff Sessions' nomination for a federal judgeship in 1986 during a debate over the Alabama senator's nomination to be attorney general.
However, she was prevented from doing so after Senate Republicans — led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — invoked an arcane rule to stop her from speaking, winning a vote by 49–43.
Warren had previously been a warned about violating the rule, but expressed her surprise that Coretta Scott King's words were considered "not suitable for debate in the United States Senate" after she was told to take her seat.
Later, McConnell defended his actions, and said: “Sen. Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”
The statement only served as a rallying cry for feminists and Warren's progressive base, and soon "nevertheless, she persisted" and the hashtag #LetLizSpeak were being widely shared on Twitter.
People began sharing the quote alongside pictures of strong female role models who refused to be silenced.
Such as Rosa Parks...
Malala Yousafzai
Harriet Tubman
Emmeline Pankhurst
Gabrielle Giffords
...and Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia.
Some pointed out McConnell had not only drawn extra attention to Coretta Scott King's Sessions letter, but also may have accidentally coined the slogan for a new opposition movement.
While others just used the quote to have a dig at President Trump and his inner circle.
The final vote on Sessions' nomination as attorney general is due to take place Wednesday.
The Senate Voted To Stop Elizabeth Warren From Speaking During A Debate Over Jeff Sessions’ Nomination
