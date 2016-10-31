BuzzFeed News

These Are The Most Iconic Halloween Costumes Of 2016

These Are The Most Iconic Halloween Costumes Of 2016

A raging dumpster fire of a year = actually fire Halloween costumes.

By Francis Whittaker

Francis Whittaker

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on October 31, 2016, at 2:18 p.m. ET

Posted on October 31, 2016, at 9:20 a.m. ET

1. This mom who dressed as a severed head in a freezer.

Alicia Williams

2. The kid who dressed as Trump's hair.

DeVader

3. Amazon Prime.

Katey Hindes
4. The Jewish and Muslim best friends who dressed up as superhero duo "The Juslims."

My daughter is Jewish. Her best pal is Muslim. For Halloween they created a superhero team: The Juslims. I've rarel… https://t.co/yAuOoJY51J
jeffpearlman @jeffpearlman

5. This 5-year-old's iconic Beyoncé costumes.

Instagram
Instagram: @dianalvarez
Instagram: @dianalvarez

6. Along with mini RiRi, mini Prince, and *ahem* "Taylor Swift."

Kids dressed as Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Prince for Halloween #Impact👌🏽
Ben @benfenty

7. Bette Midler as her own character from Hocus Pocus.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images
8. Kelsey Grammar as his own character from The Simpsons.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

9. This kid's amazing No-Face costume (and her friend's reaction).

😂😂😂😂😂
pandatoria @pandatoria

10. "This is fine."

Instagram
Instagram: @risacosplay
Instagram: @risacosplay

11. This adorable pair as Lilo & Stitch.

I think my niece wins best costume 😍 lilo &amp; stitch #halloweekend
lil jay #3K @Ador_Jay

12. And this second, equally adorable Lilo & Stitch effort.

this years costume :)
alohalyssa @alyssaaxacosta

13. The guy who dressed up as his dog's favorite Gumby toy and got the greatest reaction from his dog.

youtube.com
youtube.com

14. The guy who dressed up as the Gumby dog toy surprise video the day after it went viral.

Reddit/jram1818

15. This elaborate Pokemon Go get-up.

Instagram
Instagram: @mattcyborgelt
Instagram: @mattcyborgelt
16. This dad and stepmom's gender-reversed Harley Quinn and Joker costumes.

My Dad and Stepmom flipped roles casually to be not as "basic" this year. #ImDeceased 😭💀
Kaylaaaa. @Ksimmessss

17. The kindergarten teacher who turned up at Starbucks dressed as the woman from the Starbucks logo.

Facebook

18. This Samsung Galaxy Note7.

facebook.com
facebook.com

19. Dwight from The Office, with pumpkin.

I'm glad people liked my costume last night. I love you if you understand it
waste of space @saidmo_

20. The "Reverse Babadook."

i love twitter
ellie g pumpkins @eleanorbate

21. Catception, featuring literal scaredy cat.

Imgur
View this image on Imgur
Via imgur.com

22. This terrifyingly realistic Stranger Things Demogorgon.

Instagram
Instagram: @cblimagery
Instagram: @cblimagery

23. The dog who kept the spirit of Bowie alive with his Labyrinth costume.

No offence, but Dog Jareth is the only costume that matters
Crayon to Crayon @CrayonToCrayon

24. The UK's "traingate" political scandal, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn sitting on the floor near an empty, reserved seat.

Two of my mates have gone as #traingate for Halloween and it's incredible.
Old Nick Reilly 👹👹 @NickJWReilly

25. This flawless TLC costume.

Best halloween costume #TLC😍🎶🎵
TU8ThoR @SekiTonyy

26. Hillary's emails.

I'm Hillary Clinton's 33000 deleted emails
Bazooka Brad @BradleyOwen2

27. The guy who dressed up as the poster for The Thing.

He dressed up as The Thing poster 🔥🔥🔥
noob saithot @_deathscythe

28. Katy Perry as Hillary Clinton.

Instagram
Instagram: @katyperry
Instagram: @katyperry

29. "You can't sit with us."

Instagram
Instagram: @hailmaria
Instagram: @hailmaria

30. This freaky severed head.

My halloween floating head realness❣️✨ Because I'm what? Nauseating 😷 #halloweencostume #lackthereof
Ailish*:･ﾟ✧ @AilishOctigan

31. Teyana Taylor as Joanne the Scammer.

Instagram
Instagram: @teyanataylor
Instagram: @teyanataylor
32. All the Arthur fist meme costumes.

When someone asks what your costume is supposed to be
freshtojeff @freshtojefff

33. This Mars Attacks family.

Imgur
View this image on Imgur

34. And this utterly perfect Nintendo squad.

These three just walked past me outside a restaurant. Knocked on the window for them to stop and let me take a pic.… https://t.co/Y8m9wvZsdo
quinta b. @quintabrunson

