These Are The Most Iconic Halloween Costumes Of 2016
A raging dumpster fire of a year = actually fire Halloween costumes.
1. This mom who dressed as a severed head in a freezer.
2. The kid who dressed as Trump's hair.
4. The Jewish and Muslim best friends who dressed up as superhero duo "The Juslims."
5. This 5-year-old's iconic Beyoncé costumes.
6. Along with mini RiRi, mini Prince, and *ahem* "Taylor Swift."
7. Bette Midler as her own character from Hocus Pocus.
8. Kelsey Grammar as his own character from The Simpsons.
10. "This is fine."
11. This adorable pair as Lilo & Stitch.
12. And this second, equally adorable Lilo & Stitch effort.
13. The guy who dressed up as his dog's favorite Gumby toy and got the greatest reaction from his dog.
14. The guy who dressed up as the Gumby dog toy surprise video the day after it went viral.
15. This elaborate Pokemon Go get-up.
16. This dad and stepmom's gender-reversed Harley Quinn and Joker costumes.
17. The kindergarten teacher who turned up at Starbucks dressed as the woman from the Starbucks logo.
18. This Samsung Galaxy Note7.
19. Dwight from The Office, with pumpkin.
21. Catception, featuring literal scaredy cat.
22. This terrifyingly realistic Stranger Things Demogorgon.
23. The dog who kept the spirit of Bowie alive with his Labyrinth costume.
24. The UK's "traingate" political scandal, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn sitting on the floor near an empty, reserved seat.
25. This flawless TLC costume.
26. Hillary's emails.
27. The guy who dressed up as the poster for The Thing.
29. "You can't sit with us."
30. This freaky severed head.
32. All the Arthur fist meme costumes.
33. This Mars Attacks family.
34. And this utterly perfect Nintendo squad.
