Trump Wants You Vote On November 28, 20 Days After The Election

I think the pressure may be getting to him

Donald Trump attempted to revive his beleaguered presidential campaign at a rally in Panama City Beach, Florida, on Tuesday evening, by urging people to get out and vote on Nov. 28.

"There's never been anything like this," the Republican nominee said, "so, go and register. Make sure you get out and vote: November 28!"

The problem with that is the election takes place a full 20 days earlier, on Nov. 8.

Despite the mistake, plenty of people seemed to agree with Trump's suggestion that his supporters should head to the polls on Nov. 28. However, pretty much none of them were Trump fans.

