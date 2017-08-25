Indian Guru Who Was Convicted Of Raping Two Followers Has Been Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

Following the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh violent protests broke out and left at least 38 people dead.

A controversial Indian guru has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping two female followers.

The sentence was handed down Monday in the northern town of Rohtak, where the guru has been in a prison since he was convicted on Friday.

His conviction sparked violent protests by his followers that left at least 38 people dead.

A curfew was imposed in Rohtak and in Sirsa town, where the guru's Dera Sacha Sauda sect is based. Both towns are in Haryana state.

Nearly 200,000 supporters of the religious leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and his Dera Sacha Sauda sect descended on the town of Panchkula ahead of the court verdict last week, according to the Hindustan Times.



Singh, 50, who claims to have millions of followers, was convicted of raping two women followers at the sect's headquarters in 2002. A spokesman for Dera said "we have been wronged" in response to the verdict.

