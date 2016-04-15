Belgium's Transport Minister Resigns Amid Airport Security Accusations

Jacqueline Galant stepped down after a report detailing lapses in security was leaked following last month's Brussels terror attacks.

Belgian Minister of Transport Jacqueline Galant stepped down on Friday morning amid a scandal which began when a report detailing security concerns at the country's airports was leaked in the wake of last month's terror attacks in Brussels.

After the confidential EU document was revealed to have detailed serious deficiencies in how safety checks were managed at Belgian airports, opposition parties in Belgium demanded her resignation, accusing her of having ignored the security lapses.

Prime Minister Charles Michel said that after talks with Galant on Friday, "the minister presented her resignation to the King and the King accepted it," AP reported.



Michel had previously defended Galant, telling parliament her office had not seen the report in question.

However, further documents were published Thursday evening, leading the prime minister to concede that "contrary to what was communicated to me," the report had been discussed and sent to Galant's department in June 2015, according to public broadcaster RTBF.

Brussels Airport and Maalbeek metro station were attacked by ISIS terrorists on March 22, leaving 32 people dead.



Belgium's parliament set up a major inquiry to investigate any shortcomings in the handling of the bombings.