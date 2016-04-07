Another Secular Blogger Has Been Hacked To Death In Bangladesh

Writer Nazimuddin Samad, who was also studying for a master's in law, was attacked by a machete-wielding mob on the streets of Dhaka, the capital.

A secular blogger in Bangladesh was hacked to death by machete-wielding attackers in the capital, Dhaka, on Wednesday evening, police said.

Nazimuddin Samad — reported as being 28 by many media outlets but listed as aged 26 on his Facebook page — was a student of law at the city's Jagannath University, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Samad was a vocal opponent of religious fundamentalism, and has become the latest in a string of well-known atheist and secular bloggers to have been murdered in the country in recent months.

Just last month his name appeared on a hit list of 84 writers that had been drawn up by Islamist militants and sent to the Bangladeshi interior ministry, according to The Guardian.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Senior Assistant Commissioner Nurul Amin told CNN: "He was on his way back home from his evening classes when he was circled by a group of three to four people. First the attackers hacked Samad with machetes, then shot him."



Police added that the attackers fled the scene on motorcycle, and that no arrests have been made.