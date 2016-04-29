Briton Among 11 Dead After Helicopter Crashes Off Coast Of Norway

Thirteen people were on board the aircraft when it went down off the country's west coast, including 11 Norwegians, one Briton, and one Italian.

Eleven bodies were found on the west coast of Hordaland in Norway after a helicopter carrying 13 people crashed on Friday, authorities in the country said.

A British citizen was among those killed, the Foreign Office confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

Earlier, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centres of Southern Norway and Northern Norway tweeted that there were 11 Norwegians, one Briton and one Italian on board the aircraft. The search for the two missing passengers is ongoing.