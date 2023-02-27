These Weighted Stuffed Animals Are Cute And Might Help Your Anxiety And Sleep

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

You probably already know that weighted blankets have become a popular way to deliver deep pressure stimulation — a firm, gentle pressure that can be calming — to help alleviate anxiety, depression, and sleep problems, including insomnia.

Now you may get similar support through weighted stuffed animals that typically range from 1 to 5 pounds. In addition, some products are also microwavable, freezable, and scented to offer a sense of comfort, relief from stress and pain, and promote better sleep.

“Sleep contributes significantly to mental health, positively and negatively. When sleep needs are not met, it can increase anxiety and depression and perpetuate insomnia,” said Dr. Nilong Vyas, a Louisiana-based pediatrician, sleep coach for Sleepless in NOLA , and Sleep Foundation contributor. “However, when sleep needs are optimal, it can have the opposite effect and improve mental health.”

Weighted products should be used with caution, especially when it comes to a child's bed, Vyas said.

“A weighted blanket can be used when cuddling with a child over 2 years, before bedtime, and during book time. However, using it for sleep should be discouraged,” Vyas told BuzzFeed News. “Similarly, a weighted stuffed animal can be used when a child has a minor injury or hurt feelings to offer comfort and support but not as a soothing item in bed.”

Additionally, parents or guardians should be aware of any safety labels, including the recommended age for appropriate use.

“Any stuffed animal or blanket should not be placed in a crib or bassinet of any child 1 year or less. No weighted products should be used for children under 3,” Vyas said. “A weighted product that can be microwaved needs to be used with utmost care because it can increase the likelihood of burns.”

On the other hand, it’s fine for healthy adults to use weighted products, including blankets or stuffed animals, which might help with sleep or provide comfort. Blankets should be about 10% of your body weight (for example, a 15-pound blanket if you weigh 150 pounds), although you may want to discuss their use with your doctor if you have a health condition — particularly one that affects breathing. As we said, they are not appropriate for children under 3 or those who weigh less than 50 pounds.

When buying a weighted stuffed animal, make sure to consider its size, weight, and scent, if that’s important to you. Here are some popular options to choose from: