"Almond Moms" Can Promote Disordered Eating. Here’s How TikTokers Are Calling Out This Toxic Behavior.

“Have a couple of almonds and chew on them really well,” Yolanda Hadid said to her daughter Gigi Hadid on the reality TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2013.

Gigi, age 18 at the time, had already mentioned to her mom that she was feeling weak from hunger and had only eaten half an almond. This was not the only time Yolanda seemed to advise her daughter to forgo food for the sake of her modeling career. (Yolanda has said that the comment, which she made while waking up from surgery, was taken out of context.)

Thus the term “Almond Mom” was born, and it is now used to refer to people who encourage or perpetuate diet culture or disordered eating behavior in children, thus passing unhealthy eating habits from generation to generation.

To be clear, it’s not only mothers; any parent, caregiver, family friend, or relative can perpetuate unhealthy eating behaviors in children by body-shaming or using language that promotes diet culture.

If you type #almondmom on TikTok, videos include “what’s in my mom’s cabinet,” “what my mom eats in a day,” and “acting like my almond mom.” With over 77.3 million views on the hashtag, people on TikTok have been sharing how their parent’s toxic relationship with food impacted their own.

As a result of the TikTok trend, more parents are sharing ways they promote a positive relationship with food for themselves and their children. That includes stepping away from the restrictive practices and toxic “almond mom” phrases they were subjected to when growing up. From acknowledging their own food habits and trying to break generational patterns, people on TikTok are talking about sociocultural pressures, promoting family meal time, and healing their self-image.

TikToker Lily Rosenthal, 19, posted a video sharing her mom’s comments about food and her body that affected Rosenthal’s own relationship with food. “Humor is how I and a lot of people cope with trauma, so I tend to try and make light of my hardships to help me and others heal and grow,” she told BuzzFeed News.