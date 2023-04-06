We Tried The Starbucks Olive Oil Coffee. Here’s Our Review Of The Nutrition, Taste, And Health Benefits.

As you may have heard, Starbucks is now offering a coffee that contains olive oil. Why, you ask? We’re not sure, but it might be the most exciting innovation in fatty oil–infused drink options since that time when people thought it was a good idea to add grass-fed butter to their morning beverage.

CEO Howard Schultz said the coffee giant launched the “Oleato,” inspired by the Latin word for olive, after he visited Milan and was inspired by the Mediterranean tradition of taking a teaspoonful of olive oil daily. While Italians don’t actually put the olive oil in their coffee — that’s all Starbucks — there are now three different olive oil–containing drinks available at select Starbucks stores in the US, Japan, the Middle East, and the UK.

We’re not sure if this is truly the next great chocolate-plus-peanut-butter food pairing that the world needed, but we set out to find out what it tastes like, its nutrition profile, and what — if any — health benefits you get from slurping down olive oil for breakfast.

We asked experts hard-hitting questions like “Does it really help you poop, as in, more so than regular coffee?” and “Are there any health benefits of the combo or should olive oil just stay in its lane?”

For its part, Starbucks says that its Partanna extra virgin olive oil has “an unexpected, velvety, buttery flavor” that enhances the coffee “and lingers beautifully on the palate.”

I bought the Oleato Shaken Espresso with four pumps of toffee nut at the Starbucks Reserve in New York City and wasn’t surprised to see other coffee lovers purchasing from the Oleato line. It’s exciting!

What I was surprised to see was the olive oil floating on the top of my drink like the aftermath of an oil spill in a harbor. I took a sip and was met with an overwhelming taste of Partanna, although my drink only had one tablespoon of olive oil, supposedly infused into the oat milk.

Rachel Cheng, 29, a Starbucks lover from Los Angeles, described the drink’s look as “green” and “oily” in her review on TikTok where she highlighted the pros and cons.