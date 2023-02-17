8 Appliances On Sale For Presidents Day That May Help Your Allergies

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Allergy season is on its way, potentially triggering eye irritation, a runny nose, sneezing, and an itchy throat. You can get ready this Presidents Day by jumping on sales for big-ticket items like vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and humidifiers from brands like Dyson, Shark, and Bissell.

These types of appliances can help tamp down on indoor and outdoor air pollutants, including car emissions, windblown dust, mold spores, pollen, and pet dander.

A quality vacuum cleaner can clean furniture, carpets, and hard-to-reach places like ceiling fans; air purifiers can remove allergens from the air; and humidifiers can keep air moist to suppress dust and soothe symptoms.

These are some of the best options we found on sale for Presidents Day, with a variety of brands, sizes, colors, and prices.