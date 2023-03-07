What Is Milia? Here’s What Experts Recommend To Get Rid Of Them.

Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

With the popularity of complicated skin regimens and slugging , or the practice of slathering petroleum jelly products like Vaseline or Aquaphor on your face before bed, some people end up with skin problems from using too much or the wrong types of products on delicate areas of the face.

For example, the area around your eyes can be sensitive to certain products, and the result can be keratin buildup and clogged pores, said Dr. Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

“While social media trends like slugging are popular right now, in some cases, it can contribute to the development of milia,” Zeichner told BuzzFeed News. “Applying heavy oils to the face can block the pores, causing pimples and milia.”

Milia, which are also called milk spots or oil seeds, are tiny white bumps that can be mistaken for whiteheads. However, the skin condition is unrelated to acne. The skin bumps are deeper than your average pimple, and they don’t itch or cause pain.

Milia are often located on the face, but can also show up in other areas of the body, including the arms, legs, genitals, or chest. On the face, milia can be found on the nose, scalp, eyelids, cheeks, gums, and even inside the mouth .

Although milia are common in newborns, the skin condition can affect anyone. A number of factors can play a role in their formation, including hygiene, skincare, sleep, medications like steroid use, and other skin conditions such as rosacea or dandruff.

Milia, either in newborns or adults, can go away on their own . However, a dermatologist can remove milia by manually extracting or deroofing them, which is done with a scalpel, needle, or laser.

There are also some at-home treatments that may help to get rid of the white bumps, too. (You should never squeeze them — there’s no opening for the skin cells to escape, and it can cause infection or even scarring.). Milia can be persistent, so we talked to dermatologists on what products and ingredients you should be looking for and what to do if they keep coming back.