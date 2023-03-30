Lila Moss, a model and daughter of Kate Moss, opened up about being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in a new episode of “Diary of a Model ,” featured on Vogue’s YouTube channel.

While prepping for fashion week in Paris, the 20-year-old model showed viewers the device she uses to control her insulin pump, which she famously wore on the runway in 2021 .

Moss also reportedly wears a continuous glucose monitor, which is a device that has a tiny needle inserted under the skin to monitor blood sugar and help people with type 1 diabetes figure out how much insulin they need to stay alive. Insulin can be injected or delivered via an insulin pump, like the one Moss uses. On her way to the Chloé fashion show rehearsals, Moss shared in the video that when she first meets people, she tells them that the handheld device she uses to control her insulin pump is a “bat phone.”

Diagnosed as a child, Moss describes how difficult it was to wrap her head around the diagnosis, which requires lifelong treatment, at first, adding that the only thing she knew about diabetes was from the 2006 Disney show Hannah Montana.

In the episode “ No Sugar, Sugar ,” Oliver is diagnosed with diabetes and shares some insight about his condition with his friends, who thought he would have to cut out sugar altogether. “I have Type 1 diabetes, which means I can have stuff with sugar as long as I manage my diet and my blood sugar with this,” he said while taking out his glucose monitor.

“When Oliver gets diagnosed with diabetes, that was my only insight into it ever,” Moss said in the Vogue video. “When they told me, I was kind of just like in shock. I was like, I didn’t even know what that means, and then the reality set in of like, you’re gonna have this forever.”

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune disease where the pancreas doesn’t produce enough — or any — insulin, the hormone that’s responsible for moving blood sugar into your muscles to be used for energy. As a result, the blood sugar, or glucose, that comes from the food and drinks we consume can't be transported into cells to be used by the body for energy. Blood sugar is toxic in the blood and can be life-threatening or cause organ damage, so it needs to move from the bloodstream into muscle or body cells as quickly as possible.

The discovery of insulin about 100 years ago was considered one of the biggest scientific breakthroughs of all time; before that, type 1 diabetes was always fatal.

About 37.3 million people in the United States have diabetes, and 5% to 10% have type 1. And the Hannah Montana episode isn’t the only time people have learned about diabetes from watching Disney.

In 2009, the television channel aired a reality show episode of Nick Jonas , who was diagnosed at age 13, talking about managing his type 1 diabetes. For many people, it was their first time hearing about the condition .

Jonas was applauded for destigmatizing type 1 diabetes, and Moss is also educating people, specifically by not trying to hide her insulin pump at fashion shows . Many people commented on the model’s post, thanking her for walking with her insulin pump on her thigh.

“Thank you for showing your Omnipod! You are a great role model to all those kids who are living with T1DM and who might be embarrassed of their little device,” one user commented on her Instagram post.