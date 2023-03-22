Slap fighting is a combat sport where participants wear no gloves or protective gear, and, just as the name suggests, compete through open-palm blows to the face. Assistants stand behind the players to catch their falling bodies, and slow-motion replays of the face-damaging shock waves are part of the entertainment.

A coin toss decides who gets to go first. At times, whoever receives the first slap is knocked unconscious in under 30 seconds.

In March 2022, Kortney Olson, a now-retired slap fighter, competed against Sheena Bathory in an exhibition for contestants of the now-canceled TBS show Power Slap. In the hard-to-watch clip , Olson is slapped and falls, her eyes visibly rolling back as the crowd gasps. The video includes commentary from Dana White, the executive producer of the show and president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the sports promotion company that specializes in mixed martial arts.

“After I regained consciousness, I stood back up to get to the table and reset, but lost consciousness again and wound up doing a forward roll,” Olson said. “I don't have any recollection of doing a forward roll.”

After the match, Olson said she was left with a golf ball–sized lump under her jawline, making it hard for her to swallow for a week. She also said she was concerned about lapses in memory after the match.

Olson told us she has been getting medical tests to try to determine the cause of her memory issues, and is getting urine, saliva, and stool tests to rule out issues like mold sensitivity or Lyme disease. She said that she's never been knocked out before, even though she competes in martial arts.

“I've legitimately struggled with memory loss throughout the remainder of the year until this day but can't pin that down directly to getting knocked out,” Olson told BuzzFeed News. “But the unknown of how much of that played a part in my memory is enough concern to speak out about it growing.”

The show, known as Power Slap: Road to the Title , features competitors (with nicknames like "Slap Jesus") who live in a house together and fight for a Power Slap world title as determined by three judges who score the slaps. (The show, which was supposed to premiere in early January , was pushed back a week after a video surfaced of a physical altercation between White and his wife in which she hit him during a 2023 New Year’s Eve party and he struck her in the face.)

From the Power Slap trailer , it seems many contestants are at risk of being knocked out. In one video, Chris Kennedy, another fighter on the show, was knocked unconscious. As can happen with head injuries, he was disoriented while waking up and didn’t remember where he was or what had happened, asking the team , “Got knocked out doing what? Was I fighting?”

The TBS show has faced criticism since it aired in January, including from people in fighting sports. Stephen Cloobeck, the former chair of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, said he regretted his decision to sanction the show and professional slap fighting in Nevada. (The show was filmed in Las Vegas.)

We reached out to TBS, Power Slap, and the UFC for comment, but haven’t heard back.

“After my personal experience, I'm glad to see it get canceled,” Olson told BuzzFeed News. “Dana White is an incredibly smart businessman, hence why I thought it'd be safe enough to participate. It wasn't until I saw my footage, seeing exactly where I got slapped on the neck and how it was delivered, along with every other knockout, that I truly realized how dangerous and unintelligent the whole thing is.”

Ryan Garcia, a professional American boxer also tweeted after the show aired, saying, “Power slap is a horrible idea and needs to be stopped.”

Outside of the show, there are other slap fighting events, with competitions such as the PunchDown gala in Poland that ended up with the death of a fighter. Artur "Waluś" Walczak, a Polish slap fighter, was knocked out in October 2021 and ended up in a medically induced coma. He died in November 2021 at age 46 due to a traumatic brain injury .

It's not clear if Power Slap wasn’t renewed for a second season due to ratings, the safety criticisms, or some other reason. The first episode of the show ranked 45th of the top 50 cable telecasts the night it aired on Jan. 18.