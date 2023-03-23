BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

Cavities, aka tooth decay, are the most common chronic health problem in children. About 40% of children will have tooth decay before they reach kindergarten .

As a result, the American Dental Association suggests that parents and caretakers aim to get their babies and toddlers in to the dentist , even if they have only a few — or maybe even no — teeth.

“A child’s first dental visit should occur within six months of their first tooth coming in or by their first birthday, even if they don’t yet have teeth by that birthday, whichever is earliest,” said Taylor McFarland, a board-certified pediatric dentist and member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, who is based in Virginia. “It’s often still not relayed correctly to parents by their family dentist or pediatricians, many are still told to wait until age 2 or 3.”

And get ready, because you may need to help your child brush their teeth until they are about age 7, according to Matthew Harper, an associate at the department of dentistry at Boston Children’s Hospital. Taking care of kids’ teeth can help prevent cavities, pain, and infections, which can lead to problems in eating, speaking, playing, and learning in young children.

“Tooth-brushing should be completed by an adult until the patient is able to tie their shoelaces in a bow,” Harper said. “Establishing healthy habits early in life will play a big role in prevention of dental disease.”



However, it’s not uncommon for children to be fussy during brushing, especially if they don’t like the taste of toothpaste or the feeling of having their teeth brushed. That means you may need to get creative to make the process a bit more fun (or tasty).

“We encourage letting the child have some say in which toothbrush is used as long as it is age-appropriate. If the child likes their toothbrush because it lights up, or because it’s red, their favorite color, or maybe because it has Peppa Pig on it, that will help motivate good brushing behaviors,” Harper said. “Linking tooth brushing with a positive activity — singing a song, watching a video — will help build trust and motivate.”

To help make the process easier for you and your child, we asked pediatric dentists to tell us some of their favorite toothbrushes and toothpastes, including fluoride and fluoride-free options.