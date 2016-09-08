Only People Who Have Seen Every Episode Of "Parks And Recreation" Can Get This Question Right

BuzzFeed News

Good luck finding the Parks and Rec impostor.

By Farrah Penn and Casey Rackham

Posted on September 8, 2016, at 10:03 a.m. ET

  1. NBC
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Lily Lawrence / Getty
    Jonathan Banks
    Via Lily Lawrence / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty
    John Cena
    Via Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Frederick M. Brown / Getty
    Fred Armisen
    Via Frederick M. Brown / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Frazer Harrison / Getty
    Bill Hader
    Via Frazer Harrison / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty
    Kristen Bell
    Via Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Dominique Charriau / Getty
    Tatiana Maslany
    Via Dominique Charriau / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty
    Heidi Klum
    Via Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Noam Galai / Getty
    Will Arnett
    Via Noam Galai / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Ethan Miller / Getty
    J.K. Simmons
    Via Ethan Miller / Getty
