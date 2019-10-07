19 New YA Books You'll Want To Read This Fall
Autumn is here, which means cozy reading nights.
1. Permanent Record by Mary H.K. Choi
2. Who Put This Song On? by Morgan Parker
3. SLAY by Brittney Morris
4. The Fountains of Silence by Ruta Sepetys
5. 10 Blind Dates by Ashley Elston
6. Shadow Frost by Coco Ma
7. The Good Luck Girls by Charlotte Nicole Davis
8. Look Both Ways by Jason Reynolds
9. The Beautiful by Renée Ahdieh
10. Jackpot by Nic Stone
11. Our Wayward Fate by Gloria Chao
12. War Girls by Tochi Onyebuchi
13. Girls Like Us by Randi Pink
14. Tears of Frost by Bree Barton
15. Song of the Crimson Flower by Julie C. Dao
16. Call Down the Hawk by Maggie Stiefvater
17. Girls of Storm and Shadow by Natasha Ngan
18. The How & the Why by Cynthia Hand
19. The Queen of Nothing by Holly Black
-
Contact Farrah Penn at farrah.penn@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Contact Ehis Osifo at ehis.osifo@buzzfeed.com.