19 New YA Books You'll Want To Read This Fall

Autumn is here, which means cozy reading nights.

By Farrah Penn and Ehis Osifo

Posted on October 7, 2019, at 10:16 a.m. ET

1. Permanent Record by Mary H.K. Choi

Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, choitotheworld.com

Release date: September 3, 2019

What it's about: College dropout Pablo and pop sensation Leanna have nothing in common on the surface, but when Pab and Lee meet in the wee hours of the morning in a New York bodega, they find out that they have way more in common than they originally thought.

Get it from Amazon for $13.29, Barnes and Noble for $15.19, or a local bookstore through Indiebound here.

2. Who Put This Song On? by Morgan Parker

Delacorte Press, goodreads.com

Release date: Sept. 24

What it's about: It's 2008, and 17-year-old Morgan doesn't feel like she totally fits in as a black teen living in suburbia. She's in therapy for depression and anxiety, but she doesn't know how to find her place in her mostly white community — until she finds people who just might get her.

Get it from Amazon for $17.09, Barnes and Noble for $18.99, or a local bookstore through Indiebound here.

3. SLAY by Brittney Morris

Simon Pulse, authorbrittneymorris.com

Release date: September 24, 2019

What it's about: Kiera Johnson is the secret creator of the online game SLAY, where black people can log on and play the game as different Nubian personas. But, when a Kansas City teen is killed over a dispute in SLAY, the game is villainized and is considered, violent, thugish, and anti-white. Now, it's up to Kiera to protect the safe space she created when she made this game while also keeping her identity as the game's maker a secret.

Get it from Amazon for $15.43, Barnes and Noble for $16.73, or a local bookstore through Indiebound here.

4. The Fountains of Silence by Ruta Sepetys

Starowieyska Magda / Via rutasepetys.com

Release date: Oct. 1

What it's about: This historical YA is set in Madrid, 1957 under the fascist dictatorship of General Francisco Franco. 18-year-old Daniel Matheson, the son of a Texas oil tycoon, arrives under the promise of booming business and sunshine. In the place where his mother was born, he hopes to connect a little deeper to his roots. His love of photography connects him with Ana, who works in the hotel he's staying at with his family. The longer Daniel stays, the more he begins to realize that Spain is hiding a dark secret.

Get it from Amazon for $12.99, Barnes and Noble for $13.29, or a local bookstore through Indiebound here.

5. 10 Blind Dates by Ashley Elston

Disney-Hyperion, goodreads.com

Release date: Oct. 1

What it's about: Sophie has overprotective parents, but when they decide to spend Christmas with her older and very pregnant sister, Sophie sees it as her chance at alone time. Because that means she'll get extra time with her long-term boyfriend, Grant. Except...Grant wants some space from their relationship, so Sophie seeks refuge at her grandparents house with the rest of her extended family. That's when her nonna hatches up a plan: Sophie will go on 10 blind dates set up by her family. What could go wrong?

Get it from Amazon for $10.91, Barnes and Noble for $17.99, or a local bookstore through Indiebound here.

6. Shadow Frost by Coco Ma

Blackstone Publishing, Twitter: @CHAOSFORCOCO

Release date: October 1, 2019

What it's about: Asterin Faelenhart, Princess of Axaria, finds out that she holds the key to destroying the mysterious demon that is wreaking havoc on her kingdom. But, she and her friends realize something is more sinister afoot when the beast becomes they least of their problems and they have to solve who's trying to assassinate the princess herself.

Get it from Amazon for $14.70, Barnes and Noble for $17.99, or a local bookstore through Indiebound here.

7. The Good Luck Girls by Charlotte Nicole Davis

Tor Teen, charlottenicoledavis.com

Release date: October 1, 2019

What it's about: The Good Luck Girls — Aster, Violet, Tansy, Mallow, and Clementine — must go on the run after Clementine accidentally kills a man. With their country against them and powerful forces trying to capture them, these ladies are going to need a lot more than luck to live to see another day.

Get it from Amazon for $12.77, Barnes and Noble for $16.19, or a local bookstore through Indiebound here.

8. Look Both Ways by Jason Reynolds

Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books, jasonwritesbooks.com

Release date: October 8, 2019

What it's about: The collection of stories tell ten tales of what happens after the bell rings and students make their trek home.

Get it from Amazon for $16.19, Barnes and Noble for $16.19, or a local bookstore through Indiebound here.

9. The Beautiful by Renée Ahdieh

G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers, Crystal Stokes / Via reneeahdieh.com

Release date: Oct. 8

What it's about: Set during the 19th century, 17-year-old Celine Rousseau flees from Paris to New Orleans as a refugee. She's taken in to a convent by the sisters of the Ursuline and soon becomes enamored with the city, but becomes obsessed with the dark underbelly of a group called La Cour des Lions. When one of the convent girls is found dead in the lair of La Cour des Lions, Celine begins to suspect the leader, Sébastien Saint Germain. But when more girls are found murdered, Celine uncovers a shocking secret: the darkest creatures of the underworld are out there.

Get it from Amazon for $15.19, Barnes and Noble for $15.19, or a local bookstore through Indiebound here.

10. Jackpot by Nic Stone

Crown Books for Young Readers, goodreads.com

Release date: Oct. 15

What it's about: Rico is a high school senior and afternoon-shift cashier at the Gas 'n' Go, who just so happened to sell a jackpot-winning lotto ticket. She believes her luck might just change if she can find the ticket holder who hasn't yet claimed the big prize. With the help of her rich classmate Zan, Rico thinks they should be successful. But can the two get along long enough to complete their mission?

Get it from Amazon for $12.77, Barnes and Noble for $12.77, or a local bookstore through Indiebound here.

11. Our Wayward Fate by Gloria Chao

Simon Pulse, gloriachao.wordpress.com

Release date: October 15, 2019

What it's about: Ali spends her days trying to blend in as the only Asian person in her all-white school. But when a fellow Taiwanese teen, Chase Yu, transfers to Ali's school, sparks fly between them and they start a relationship. Things seems to be going well until Ali's mom demands that she ends her relationship with Chase and, in digging into her mom's reasoning for this, Ali uncovers some family secrets that make her question everything.

Get it from Amazon for $18.99, Barnes and Noble for $18.99, or a local bookstore through Indiebound here.

12. War Girls by Tochi Onyebuchi

Razorbill, penguinrandomhouse.com

Release date: October 15, 2019

What it's about: In 2172, two sisters living in a war-torn Nigeria want nothing but peace. Onyii and Ify have grown up in war and violence, and they'll do anything — even fight — to restore the peace.

Get it from Amazon for $18.99, Barnes and Noble for $18.99, or a local bookstore through Indiebound here.

13. Girls Like Us by Randi Pink

Feiwel Friends, randipink.com

Release date: Oct. 29

What it's about: Set in the summer of 1972 in rural Georgia, four teenage girls with four different stories have one thing in common: teenage pregnancy. Izella is burdened by the responsibility of her sister, Ola, who has discovered she is pregnant. Their neighbor, Missippi, is also pregnant, though the implications of this haven't quite sunk in. Missippi is sent to Chicago to give birth where she meets Susan, daughter of an anti-choice senator. These four stories follow the decision of making a choice.

Get it from Amazon for $18.99, Barnes and Noble for $18.99, or a local bookstore through Indiebound here.

14. Tears of Frost by Bree Barton

HarperTeen, goodreads.com

Release date: Nov. 5

What's it about: In this sequel to Heart of Thorns, Mia Rose has a mission. She knows she must save the boy she loves and her sister by finding the mother she can never forgive. Meanwhile, Pilar's mission is to seek out the only person who can help her enact her revenge, though running into Prince Quin was not part of that plan. But with the winter solstice nearing, they must succeed in their plans as lines between friend and foe become hazy.

$17.99, Barnes and Noble for $17.99, or a local bookstore through Indiebound here.

15. Song of the Crimson Flower by Julie C. Dao

Philomel, Melody Marshall / Via juliedao.com

Release date: Nov. 5

What it's about: In this YA fantasy novel, Lan is a wealthy nobleman's daughter who rejects Bao, the poor physician's apprentice. When she finds Bao's flute near her house, she has no idea that his soul has been trapped inside by the spell of an evil witch. Even though Bao is resentful of Lan, she tells him she'll help him break the spell.

Get it from Amazon for $18.99, Barnes and Noble for $18.99, or a local bookstore through Indiebound here.

16. Call Down the Hawk by Maggie Stiefvater

Scholastic Press, instagram.com

Release date: November 5, 2019

What it's about: In a land where dreamers spend their lives controlling the lives of those they dream about there is: Jordan Hennessy, a thief on a mission, Carmen Farooq-Lane, a hunter who hunts the dreamers, and Ronan Lynch, a dreamer who seems to have all the power.

Get it from Amazon for $13.99, Barnes and Noble for $13.99, or a local bookstore through Indiebound here.

17. Girls of Storm and Shadow by Natasha Ngan

JIMMY PATTERSON BOOKS, Cal Macbeth / Via natashangan.com

Release date: Nov. 5

What it's about: This is the sequel to Girls of Paper and Fire, and Lei and Wren have escaped the Hidden Palace together. Both girls must journey to gain support from far-flung rebel clans before a dark plan to eliminate the uprising comes to fruition.

Get it from Amazon for $15.19, Barnes and Noble for $15.19, or a local bookstore through Indiebound here.

18. The How & the Why by Cynthia Hand

HarperTeen, cynthiahandbooks.com

Release date: November 5, 2019

What it's about: Told from the perspective of a present-day teen looking to find the answers of her origins and a teen from the past who has to give her baby up for adoption, this story explores Cynthia's desire for answers and Cass's desire to provide a better life for her unborn daughter.

Get it from Amazon for $17.99, Barnes and Noble for $17.99, or a local bookstore through Indiebound here.

19. The Queen of Nothing by Holly Black

Little, Brown, Sharona Jacobs / Via blackholly.com

Release date: Nov. 19

What it's about: This is the third book in Black's The Folk of the Air trilogy, and Jude is now the exiled mortal Queen of Faerie after Cardan's betrayal. With war on the rise, Jude must risk venturing back into Faerie Court in order to save her twin sister, whose life is in danger. But when a dormant yet powerful curse is unleashed, panic spreads fast. Jude is left facing the decision between choosing her ambition or her humanity.

Get it from Amazon for $13.99, Barnes and Noble for $13.99, or a local bookstore through Indiebound here.

