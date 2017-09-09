This Man Inspired People By Rescuing A Flag From A Ruined Building
Sometimes, a gesture is worth a thousand words. #FuerzaMéxico
The city of Juchitán, Oaxaca, on the Pacific coast of Mexico was one of the cities hit hardest by the earthquake that struck the southern and central regions of the country on Thursday night.
Juchitán's town hall was among the many buildings damaged by the quake.
In the midst of the disaster, social media users have been sharing this video of a man rescuing the Mexican flag from the debris.
After rescuing the flag, he placed it on the ruins of Juchitán's town hall.
Some people are calling him a hero.
And some even say the new town hall should include a statue of the man raising the flag.
Some were moved to tears by the gesture.
Others said they were broken-hearted.
They said that the image of the flag on top of the debris represents Mexico moving forward after the tragedy.
And they said it shows how Mexicans do everything out of love for their country.
Some people said the moment made them feel newly patriotic.
And others said the act of raising the flag spoke much louder than any words.
And, the act inspired many people on social media to share messages of support and unity using the hashtag #FuerzaMexico.
This post was translated from Spanish.
