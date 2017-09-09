BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Man Inspired People By Rescuing A Flag From A Ruined Building

world

This Man Inspired People By Rescuing A Flag From A Ruined Building

Sometimes, a gesture is worth a thousand words. #FuerzaMéxico

By FanaLopez

Headshot of FanaLopez

FanaLopez

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on September 9, 2017, at 7:37 a.m. ET

The city of Juchitán, Oaxaca, on the Pacific coast of Mexico was one of the cities hit hardest by the earthquake that struck the southern and central regions of the country on Thursday night.

#Ahora - Graves daños en Juchitán Oaxaca luego del #TerremotoMX de 8.4
SkyAlert @SkyAlertMx

#Ahora - Graves daños en Juchitán Oaxaca luego del #TerremotoMX de 8.4

Reply Retweet Favorite

Juchitán's town hall was among the many buildings damaged by the quake.

Así ha quedado el Palacio de Gobierno de Juchitán, Oaxaca, tras el sismo. No hay cifra oficial de heridos o muertos
BuzzFeed News México @BuzzFeedNewsMex

Así ha quedado el Palacio de Gobierno de Juchitán, Oaxaca, tras el sismo. No hay cifra oficial de heridos o muertos

Reply Retweet Favorite

In the midst of the disaster, social media users have been sharing this video of a man rescuing the Mexican flag from the debris.

Este es el video del hombre que salvó a su bandera #Mexico #Juchitan #PrayForMexico
Pablo Petovel @pablopetovel

Este es el video del hombre que salvó a su bandera #Mexico #Juchitan #PrayForMexico

Reply Retweet Favorite

After rescuing the flag, he placed it on the ruins of Juchitán's town hall.

Bandera en pide después del #TerremotoMX en el palacio municipal #Juchitan #Oaxaca un hombre la levanto
Andres Lavariega @andreslavariega

Bandera en pide después del #TerremotoMX en el palacio municipal #Juchitan #Oaxaca un hombre la levanto

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Some people are calling him a hero.

No todos los héroes usan capa. #PrayForMexico #FuerzaMéxico
JOHN LENNON @Rhevolver

No todos los héroes usan capa. #PrayForMexico #FuerzaMéxico

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some even say the new town hall should include a statue of the man raising the flag.

@pablopetovel Cuando reconstruyan su palacio municipal tienen que incluir la estatua de este hombre sosteniendo la bandera sobre las ruinas
Christiam Mendoza @christiamimg

@pablopetovel Cuando reconstruyan su palacio municipal tienen que incluir la estatua de este hombre sosteniendo la bandera sobre las ruinas

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some were moved to tears by the gesture.

Estas imágenes me hacen llorar de alegría, un hombre rescata la bandera nacional y la coloca en medio del desastre… https://t.co/rFpVfuIfWE
JE∆N K3VIN 🇲🇽🇲🇽 @Arstekk

Estas imágenes me hacen llorar de alegría, un hombre rescata la bandera nacional y la coloca en medio del desastre… https://t.co/rFpVfuIfWE

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others said they were broken-hearted.

El señor poniendo la bandera en Juchitán rompe poquito mi corazón.
Ceci García de León @cecypollo

El señor poniendo la bandera en Juchitán rompe poquito mi corazón.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

They said that the image of the flag on top of the debris represents Mexico moving forward after the tragedy.

#JuchitanOaxaca palacio municipal. Hombre planta bandera Mexicana sobre las ruinas. "El águila devora a la serpient… https://t.co/SlxLfXFy5u
PAULA AVILES AYARES @PAvilesconcejal

#JuchitanOaxaca palacio municipal. Hombre planta bandera Mexicana sobre las ruinas. "El águila devora a la serpient… https://t.co/SlxLfXFy5u

Reply Retweet Favorite

And they said it shows how Mexicans do everything out of love for their country.

El hombre que izó la bandera en Juchitán es una prueba de que en México se puede derrumbar todo menos el amor por patria #FuerzaMexico
ElGorditoConLentes👓 @OL_Nef11

El hombre que izó la bandera en Juchitán es una prueba de que en México se puede derrumbar todo menos el amor por patria #FuerzaMexico

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people said the moment made them feel newly patriotic.

Nunca he sido excesivamente nacionalista pero me conmueve mucho el video del hombre q rescata nuestra bandera de una alcaldía derrumbada 🇲🇽
Rafael de la Vega @RafaeldelaVegaC

Nunca he sido excesivamente nacionalista pero me conmueve mucho el video del hombre q rescata nuestra bandera de una alcaldía derrumbada 🇲🇽

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others said the act of raising the flag spoke much louder than any words.

A veces un gesto vale más que quinientos discursos. Este es el #Video del hombre que salvó a su bandera #Mexico… https://t.co/5A7Asas9PD
Ricardo Gómez Muñoz @ChachoRicardo

A veces un gesto vale más que quinientos discursos. Este es el #Video del hombre que salvó a su bandera #Mexico… https://t.co/5A7Asas9PD

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And, the act inspired many people on social media to share messages of support and unity using the hashtag #FuerzaMexico.

#PrayForMexico #FuerzaMéxico
soporte lady Gaga @LittleM31916493

#PrayForMexico #FuerzaMéxico

Reply Retweet Favorite

This post was translated from Spanish.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT