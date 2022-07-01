Here Are The Photos Of People United By LGBTQ+ Pride Around The World

During Pride Month millions of participants around the world get together regardless of ethnicity, age, gender, and other diverse backgrounds for the same purpose: to express themselves freely.

The celebration of Pride Month has meaning, it has history, and it has been a wonderful way for the LGBTQ+ community and all people to be themselves. We’ve rounded up images from all over the world including the images of Celina De Jesus from BuzzFeed NY to show how people are united and share the same feelings.

New York City

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

People from all backgrounds participate in the Pride Parade in New York on June 26, 2022.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

People fill the streets in New York to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community on June 26, 2022.

La Paz, Bolivia

Gaston Brito / Getty Images

Participants unfurl a huge flag to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Day in La Paz on June 25, 2022.

Gaston Brito / Getty Images

Mexico City

Jaime Nogales / Medios Y Media / Getty Images

People participate in the 2022 LGBTQ+ Mexico City Pride Parade on June 25, 2022.

Hector Vivas / Getty Images, Jaime Nogales / Medios Y Media / Getty Images
Hector Vivas / Getty Images

It is a colorful day for the Mexico City Pride on June 25, 2022.

San Francisco

Arun Nevader / Getty Images

Sydney, Australia

Saeed Khan / AFP via Getty Images, Don Arnold / Getty Images

San Salvador, El Salvador

Aphotografia / Getty Images

Performers take part in Pride celebrations on June 25, 2022, in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Kellys Portillo / Aphotografia / Getty Images

Participants put pride accessories on each other at the Pride Parade in San Salvador, on June 25, 2022.

Bangkok

Lauren Decicca / Getty Images

People throw confetti during Bangkok Pride on June 5, 2022.


Lauren Decicca / Getty Images

A performer poses during Pride on June 5, 2022, in Bangkok.

Paris

Owen Franken - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images, Alain Jocard / AFP via Getty Images
Sebastien Bozon / AFP via Getty Images

People take part in the annual Pride Parade in Strasbourg, on June 18, 2022.

Tel Aviv and Jerusalem

Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

A woman is sprayed with water during the Tel Aviv Pride Parade on June 10, 2022.

Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

A woman has her face painted during a Pride parade on June 10, 2022, in Jerusalem.

Istanbul

Kemal Aslan / AFP via Getty Images

A participant wearing a pride flag faces riot police during a Pride march in Istanbul, on June 26, 2022.

Hakan Akgun / Dia Images via Getty Images, Erhan Demirtas / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tokyo

Yuichi Yamazaki / Getty Images

India

Arun Sankar / AFP via Getty Images, STR / NurPhoto via Getty Images
STR / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Participants hold a sign in India on June 26, 2022.

Warsaw, Poland

Maciej Moskwa / Getty Images

People attend the Warsaw Pride Parade on June 25, 2022.

Maciej Moskwa / Getty Images

Kyiv Pride joins the Warsaw Pride Parade on June 25, 2022.

Cyprus

Christina Assi / AFP via Getty Images

A participant holds up a sign reading "United by Pride" as people wave pride flags during a pride parade in the southern part of Cyprus on June 18, 2022.