“I started drawing super early, as in before I could speak, and made my first recognizable figures when I was 1.5 years old. I had a solo art exhibition when I was 5, which was on national news. I was really good at math and science so I attended a high school for gifted kids, where I represented my country in Chemistry Olympics. I have to say there was also a socio-cultural push toward not being an artist, and adults around me kept telling me that I would waste my academic brilliance if I stayed in the arts. At age 18, I decided to study architecture would be the best for me since it is a discipline where art, science, and tech converges. I think because I studied so many different things over the years and was exposed to so many influences my style kept changing. But one thing remained the same: my passion for drawing as a thought form.

“I call my approach infra-disciplinary, as in below/beyond disciplines. This is a time where a lot of disciplines blend into each other, and we have areas of study, such as neuroeconomics, ethnochoreology, psycholinguistics, and so on. ‘Working at the intersection’ involves being open to knowledge coming from multiple resources and always keeping your antenna on. Specifically with projects that involve biological sciences, I try to follow the latest publications on the subject and start correspondences with labs and scientists. It is a way of gathering knowledge of knowledge, harmonizing it, making outlines, and thinking: How do I convey all of this in a meaningful accessible way to the audience who may or may not be familiar with these topics already? In a way it is science communication, yes, but I am more interested in sculpting artistic experiences of high intellectual quality and affective substance.

“I draw and sculpt by hand, and there’s a part of me who hates the fact that I have to sculpt on a flat surface (think Wacom tablet). I am so much better when I am not limited by the confines of computer interfaces. At the end of the day, human body is a more complicated and superior technology than digital technology. Nothing can replace the feeling of working with materials and surfaces directly. However digital tech helps with distribution, scale, reproduction, and modification. So both have its advantages and disadvantages. History of art is parallel to history of humankind; humans have always created artifacts and have always made artistic gestures. It doesn’t surprise me that we turn to technology right now as that’s what dominates our culture, our bodies and minds. What really intrigues me about modern technology is, though, what looks like an artwork right now can become someone’s reality tomorrow. Art opens up imagination, makes it possible to imagine new worlds, new experiences, new cultures.



“There’s a common belief that art is about the self and is an expression of the self. I want to think that art is much more than self-expression. It is high time that we realize how crucial art is for our survival and create effective support networks for creativity, imagination, and artistic production.”