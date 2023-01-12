Weight Loss Drugs Aren’t A Quick Fix

Those side effects appear to be a far cry from using an inhaler or undergoing professional-grade Albuterol treatments, but in the AAP’s view, these are necessary sacrifices. “What it offers patients is the possibility of even having an almost normal body mass index,” pediatrician Dr. Claudia Fox told the Associated Press. “It’s like a whole different level of improvement.” For children under the age of 13, pediatricians are prescribing Wegovy, a medication made by Novo Nordisk, that received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 23 to be prescribed as a weight-loss drug. (A different form of the medication is prescribed to treat diabetes.) Fox told the AP that she immediately prescribed Wegovy, which costs roughly $1,300 per month and isn’t often covered by insurance, to a 12-year-old female patient.

The AAP’s updated guidelines are part of a push among researchers, physicians, and scientists to complicate the ways in which we think about obesity. In a recent segment for 60 Minutes, correspondent Lesley Stahl waded into this conversation, one which has been plaguing the United States for more than two decades. Stahl calls upon experts and those afflicted with the so-called disease to offer context and perspective about how obesity has become, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a “common, serious, and costly disease” that impacts 41.9% of Americans, leads to the development of several chronic illnesses such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, stroke, and multiple cancers, and costs the United States nearly $173 billion to treat.

Since the CDC declared obesity an epidemic in 1999, physicians, scientists, and researchers have been attempting to make sense of the reasons Americans are larger than we’ve ever been. Many reasons have been tossed around: In 1999, then–CDC director Jeffrey P. Koplan blamed a steady decline in physical activity, to which he offered a multitiered remedy: counseling obese patients in doctors’ offices, offering healthy food choices and opportunities to exercise in schools and workplaces, and building more sidewalks and bike paths in urban areas.

Since then, the United States has tried everything from implementing fresher, healthier menus in primary schools to shaming fat people to classifying obesity as a disease, but nothing has actually stopped Americans from gaining weight. During the 60 Minutes segment, Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, an obesity doctor at Mass General Hospital and professor at Harvard Medical School, challenges the way we’ve been taught to think about obesity as a disease. As she notes, it’s not about “willpower” or simply “diet or exercise.” “My last patient that I saw today was a young woman who’s 39 who struggles with severe obesity,” Stanford said. “She’s been working out 5 to 6 times a week, consistently. She’s eating very little. Her brain is defending a certain set point.” In Stanford’s view, the brain controls how much food the body needs to eat and how much it stores within the body.

She also argues that obesity is genetic: In other words, if you were born to fat parents, then there’s a 50-85% likelihood of being fat even if you change your diet, exercise, sleep well, and manage your stress. Obesity, then, isn’t a moral failure; it’s more complex than that, and yet, Wegovy and its counterpoint, Ozempic, are being touted as possible solutions for this ever-growing epidemic. Rather than focusing simply on metabolism, these drugs are designed to connect the brain and the stomach while also suppressing the appetite. They are also touted as effective medications: Ozempic, Wegovy, and other medications prescribed for obesity are said to induce a weight loss of 15 to 22% of overall body weight. Most people begin at .25 milligrams a week and, depending on each patient’s side effects, they go up to .5 milligrams after a month. Eventually, over time, patients go up to 2.4 milligrams, which is the highest dose with the biggest payoff. The average weight loss at that level is 15 to 17% and one-third of those patients have 20% weight loss.

Of course, there’s a catch 22: Once you stop taking the medication, most people regain the weight they’ve lost. In that way, these medications are no different than any other diet — and they come with even more dire side effects. As Dr. Caroline Apovian, codirector of the Weight Management and Wellness Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told 60 Minutes, side effects can range from nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea to pancreatitis. There are also other side effects that haven’t been studied: Mila Clarke, who began taking Ozempic for latent autoimmune diabetes in 2021, told the Cut that she began having cardiac symptoms within a week of taking Ozempic. “I could feel my heart beating out of my chest,” she said. “It was hard to breathe. I was woken up in the middle of the night from these heart palpitations. And I just could not take it anymore.”

This isn’t the first time physicians have peddled a miracle cure for obesity without considering the potential consequences. In the ’90s, as concerns about the size of Americans grew, doctors began describing the combination drug fenfluramine (an appetite suppressant) and phentermine (a type of amphetamine), better known as fen-phen, to patients with the express goal of helping them lose weight. The Food and Drug Administration approved the sale of fen-phen and doctors began prescribing it, but in 1997, amid a rise in fen-phen users developing cardiac issues, including pulmonary hypertension and leaky heart valves, manufacturers Wyeth-Ayerst Laboratories and Interneuron Pharmaceuticals were forced to remove their products from the shelves. Several people died from complications of their heart diseases. Eventually, 175,000 people filed claims against Wyeth-Ayerst, and the company settled the lawsuits for roughly $21 billion.