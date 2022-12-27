Though Dr. Now tells Octavia that it’s dangerous for her to move to Houston to be near his clinic, she disobeys him, packs up her apartment—her bedroom had been in the living room to begin with—and rides in the back of a van, a trip so painful that she complains about her aches and pains the entire hours-long ride. When she arrives in Houston, she’s immediately chided by Dr. Now for making the trip, and then shot down. Because Octavia hasn’t lost any weight since their initial phone call, she’ll need to lose more than 50 pounds in two months in order to qualify for bariatric surgery. Dr. Now is worried about Octavia’s overall health because she’s unable to stand or walk, so he hospitalizes her to speed up her weight loss and help her begin walking. Though not every patient is hospitalized, many of them are, depending on the overall state of their health. Octavia’s put on an intensely restrictive diet, and nursed—tough love, be damned—back to some semblance of health. By the time she leaves the hospital, she’s lost more than 60 pounds and she’s able to stand for a short period of time and take a couple of steps. It isn’t enough for bariatric surgery, but it’s enough to be released from the hospital and prove to Dr. Now that she can lose weight on her own.

But when she gets home, she gains weight instead. When she comes to the clinic for her next weigh-in appointment, Dr. Now tells her she’s always blaming someone or something for her weight gain instead of taking control of her health. In his eyes, Octavia’s lack of discipline is the problem and it’s her lack of discipline that will eventually kill her. As I watched the episode, I felt frustrated by Octavia. Why couldn’t she just say no to the “unhealthy” foods her roommate is bringing into their apartment? Why can’t she just force herself to walk, even if it’s just from her bed to her front door and back? Though I know weight loss is never as easy as doctors purport it to be, I still bought into Dr. Now’s manipulative rhetoric. After all, lose weight, save your life doesn’t seem like that difficult of a mandate. I can remember turning to my mom on the couch and asking, “Does she want to live or not?” She just shook her head. By the end of that episode, I was hooked. I went back and watched every season of the show, and I kept cycling through those same emotions: jubilation for those who follow Dr. Now’s program and lose weight and frustration with those who just can’t seem to get themselves together enough to follow his diet.

For those seeking Dr. Now’s care, eating “healthy” and exercising isn’t enough. I know that. And yet, watching fat people try and fail to lose weight still ensnares me so much that My 600 lb. Life has become appointment television for me. I’ve been studying fatphobia for so long that I can pinpoint obscure fatphobia in the most “body-positive” pop culture. I know My 600 lb. Life shouldn’t be airing on television. I know TLC has built its wealth on the literal backs of people from marginalized communities, including trans people (My Pregnant Husband; I Am Jazz), little people (Little People, Big World; The Little Couple; and 7 Little Johnstons), undocumented immigrants (90 Day Fiancé, anybody?!), and fat people, but somehow, a network that puts a bull’s-eye on the back of the very community I write and advocate for draws me in week after week.

As ashamed as I am to admit this, there’s a particular two-part episode of My 600 lb. Life that I’ve watched, repeatedly, both on TLC and in perpetual reruns on Hulu. It features Janine, a woman in her mid-fifties who is only able to transport herself by motorized scooter from her bed to her bathroom and to a local McDonald’s and back. There’s no doubt Janine is lonely, and she repeatedly says that she’s miserable in her body. She lives alone in Seattle, hundreds of miles from her siblings, who reside in Colorado. Both of her parents, who adopted her when she was a few months old, are deceased, and she ponders if they ever really loved her to begin with. She believes they intentionally treated her differently than her siblings. Knowing that Janine’s biological mother was fat, her adoptive mother put her on a diet at the age of four, and she’s been on the wretched dieting path ever since.