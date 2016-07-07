What's Next For The Bernie Sanders Movement?

Voices from The People's Summit on the latest episode of No One Knows Anything , BuzzFeed's politics podcast.

Last month, progressives gathered in Chicago to figure how what to do next with the energy Bernie Sanders brought into the political process.

The event was called "The People's Summit." It featured hundreds of top progressive leaders giving speeches and holding breakout sessions.

The main question on the agenda: How can progressives harness the energy of Sanders' campaign now that his campaign is (effectively) over?

We talked to dozens of people at the summit about the future of progressive politics. We also talked to the Washington Post's Dave Weigel about what's next for Bernie.