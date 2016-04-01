BuzzFeed News

What Happens When Bernie Sanders Takes Over A Bank

politics

Sanders' Poughkeepsie, New York office is an old bank building. The rest goes how you'd expect.

By Evan McMorris-Santoro

Evan McMorris-Santoro

Posted on April 1, 2016, at 1:50 p.m. ET

The Bernie Sanders campaign recently opened a field office in Poughkeepsie, New York — part of the campaign's full-scale push for votes ahead of the April 19th primary. The location is the former Poughkeepsie Savings Bank.

An old photo of the bank from Google Street View.
Google / Via google.com!3m7!1e1!3m4!1sOSlPfspWO7FXLiotWCdHSQ!2e0!7i13312!8i6656!4b1!4m2!3m1!1s0x0:0xefa3b41439e66236!6m1!1e1

An old photo of the bank from Google Street View.

The bank ended its financial services life as a branch of TD Bank. Sanders' bank-busting supporters had fun turning the location into a Bernie HQ. This is the entrance:

Photos were shared with BuzzFeed News by a Sanders campaign source.
Bernie Sanders Campaign

Photos were shared with BuzzFeed News by a Sanders campaign source.

This is the lobby:

Bernie Sanders Campaign

The Berniest part: Staffers turned the vault into a "crime scene" — complete with police tape.

Bernie Sanders Campaign
