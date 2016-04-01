What Happens When Bernie Sanders Takes Over A Bank
Sanders' Poughkeepsie, New York office is an old bank building. The rest goes how you'd expect.
The Bernie Sanders campaign recently opened a field office in Poughkeepsie, New York — part of the campaign's full-scale push for votes ahead of the April 19th primary. The location is the former Poughkeepsie Savings Bank.
The bank ended its financial services life as a branch of TD Bank. Sanders' bank-busting supporters had fun turning the location into a Bernie HQ. This is the entrance:
This is the lobby:
The Berniest part: Staffers turned the vault into a "crime scene" — complete with police tape.
Evan McMorris-Santoro is the White House correspondent for BuzzFeed News.
Contact Evan McMorris-Santoro at evan@buzzfeed.com.
