The Unconventional Republican Convention

The No One Knows Anything podcast previews the Republican National Convention.

The Republican National Convention is just a few days away. BuzzFeed News reporters Tarini Parti and Rosie Gray joined the politics podcast No One Knows Anything to preview what to expect.

This week has seen delegates already in Cleveland — host city for the RNC — draft a very conservative party platform and continue to push for rules that would allow delegates to vote for a nominee other than Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, top leaders from the establishment GOP have agreed to speak at the convention despite their continued reservations about Trump.