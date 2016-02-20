Sanders Post-Nevada Messages To Supporters Don't Mention South Carolina

The text to supporters sent on Saturday

HENDERSON, Nevada — The next contest in the Democratic primary takes place in South Carolina.

But after Bernie Sanders conceded the Nevada caucuses to Hillary Clinton here, the campaign and the candidate weren't talking about it.

Immediately after conceding, his campaign blasted out a text message to supporters that seemed to leave South Carolina out.

"Wow! We helped Bernie narrow a 40-point gap to just a few points in Nevada," the text read. "Let's prepare for Super Tuesday. Reply GIVE to contribute $10 from your phone bill."



In an email to supporters, the campaign sent basically the same message: