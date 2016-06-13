Podcast: What We Do And Don't Know About Anti-LGBT Violence In America

A mini-episode of No One Knows Anything , BuzzFeed's politics podcast.

What do we know about anti-LGBT violence in America?

The full details of the Orlando shooting at a gay nightclub have yet to emerge, and they've already raised questions about terrorism, hate crimes, and mass shootings.

But the incident has helped surface the issue of anti-LGBT violence and how little data there actually is about the subject.

On a mini-episode of No One Knows Anything, BuzzFeed's politics podcast, legal editor Chris Geidner spoke about hate crimes, statistics, and helping police to identify crimes that single out the LGBT community.

