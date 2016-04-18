Mark Ruffalo And Bernie Sanders Walked Around Brooklyn And Shot A Video
The Sanders campaign's celebrity PSA campaign ahead of the New York primary.
Bernie Sanders has spent a lot of time recently roaming around his old hometown of Brooklyn trying to gather votes for the April 19 primary, where he's down in the polls. His campaign used the opportunity to leverage Sanders' celebrity supporters.
Justin Long, Josh Hutcherson, and Mark Ruffalo shot issue-focused videos for Sanders his campaign is calling "PSAs." They also star documentarian Matthew Cooke.
One stars Asher Edelman, the real-life inspiration for Gordon Gekko.
