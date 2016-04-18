BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Mark Ruffalo And Bernie Sanders Walked Around Brooklyn And Shot A Video

politics

Mark Ruffalo And Bernie Sanders Walked Around Brooklyn And Shot A Video

The Sanders campaign's celebrity PSA campaign ahead of the New York primary.

By Evan McMorris-Santoro

Headshot of Evan McMorris-Santoro

Evan McMorris-Santoro

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 18, 2016, at 12:33 a.m. ET

Bernie Sanders has spent a lot of time recently roaming around his old hometown of Brooklyn trying to gather votes for the April 19 primary, where he's down in the polls. His campaign used the opportunity to leverage Sanders' celebrity supporters.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Justin Long, Josh Hutcherson, and Mark Ruffalo shot issue-focused videos for Sanders his campaign is calling "PSAs." They also star documentarian Matthew Cooke.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

One stars Asher Edelman, the real-life inspiration for Gordon Gekko.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT