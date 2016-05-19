Al Franken: The Democratic Party Will Unite At The Convention

In a sitdown with BuzzFeed News last week, the Senator from Minnesota talked about the Democratic primary, those vice presidential rumors and why he's not ready yet to legalize marijuana.

WASHINGTON — Sen. Al Franken believes the prospect of Donald Trump winning the presidency will bring Democrats together, despite the long and sometimes rough primary fight between Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton.

"Bernie’s a friend of mine, I admire Bernie. I heard him the other night say he’s going to do everything he can to make sure Trump doesn’t win," Franken, a progressive from Minnesota, said during a live taping of No One Knows Anything: The BuzzFeed Politics Podcast.

"So the party will come together at the convention," Franken went on. "I’m sure Bernie will speak at the convention, have his night, and I think we’ll be united going forward because the alternative is so awful."



It was one of Franken's longest national interviews since joining the Senate in 2009. Franken talked about his upcoming book about his time as a politician, his past as a satirist, and the speculation that his future could include a slot on the Democratic ticket in the fall. He also talked about his approach to policy — and gave a sharp take on the Republican Party's struggles with Donald Trump.



Franken is a prominent liberal and prominent Clinton supporter, a position that has sometimes put him in the center of criticism from Sanders backers who helped Bernie overwhelmingly win the Minnesota presidential caucus earlier this year. Franken walked a careful line in the BuzzFeed interview, praising Sanders' campaign while also discussing his own support for Hillary.

While a strong progressive, Franken has embraced the Democratic Party establishment, emerging as one of the party's top fundraisers and policy-focused wonks. He praised Sanders for their many shared beliefs while also noting their strong tactical differences when it comes to making progressive change.

"I don’t think it’s for me to tell Bernie what to do," Franken said when asked if Sanders should drop out.

He said the Sanders campaign has been good for the Democratic party.

"I think he’s helped her in many ways. She’s a much better candidate," he added. "And he’s brought forward issues that many of us believe in if maybe his prescription for getting something done isn’t something that I, as a U.S. senator, think is in any way plausible of getting done."

The interview with Franken was held on May 11, several days before the raucous Nevada Democratic convention which led some Clinton supporters in Democratic Senate caucus to call on Sanders to step back. (On Wednesday, Clinton supporter Sen. Dianne Feinstein worried that the ongoing Sanders campaign could lead to a 1968-like scene at July's Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.) A top Franken aide Thursday the Senator had nothing to add to his Sanders comments in the podcast.

Franken's name has been bandied about as a potential vice presidential pick for Clinton. Franken laughed off the speculation.

"I’m very happy in my current job serving the people of Minnesota," Franken quipped when asked about the VP chatter. "That’s the answer you’re supposed to give. It’s not gonna happen."