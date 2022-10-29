Justice for Carly Rae Jepsen in a Taylor Swift Press Cycle

Taylor Swift vs. her own anti-hero

It feels like Taylor Swift releases an album with the same frequency as Mercury going retrograde (same impact on me, personally). The records themselves are always pretty good, and I enjoy a good Easter egg release cycle as much as the next tinfoil hat–wearing Swiftie conspiracy theorist. But god, these promotional tours make me so tired. There’s just always so much happening, so much of Swift’s best self (good tunes, great gowns) and worst self (absolutely crushing sense of self-victimization at every turn) always at war.

I guess that makes sense, since it was the release of her music video for her latest single, “Anti-Hero,” that got her in trouble this time. I’m sure her new album Midnights is perfectly good, though I cannot really muster the energy to listen to it in full yet (and I say this as someone who flew to the whitest place in the world — suburban Boston — to see her during the 1989 tour). “Anti-Hero” is a fine song, and the music video is pretty cute, featuring a ginormous, needlessly mean version of Swift herself. (She’s like the size of those Halloween skeletons everyone keeps buying to hover over their yards.) The concept of the video is clear — self-loathing, self-sabotage, self-disdain — so there was some delicious irony in Swift creating her own outrage cycle. The problem with the video wasn’t just that Swift apparently holds a pen between her index and middle fingers like a cigarette, but in one scene she stands on a scale, peers down, and sees the word “FAT” flash before her. Her anti-hero self looks at her regular self, looks down, and shakes her head in disappointment.

The message of the song and the music video were plenty relatable — I too hate myself — but weaponizing fatphobia was sloppy and lazy, and it inevitably upset anyone watching her music video who’s actually fat. Without realizing it, she had let her audience in on an ugly truth: that when Swift hates herself, when she feels like she’s unworthy or unattractive or hateable, she calls herself fat. There are plenty of fat people who are worthy, attractive, and loveable; “fat” is a neutral word. But Swift’s use of it was jagged and mean. There’s nothing wrong with being a thin person who struggles with body dysmorphia or disordered eating, but people should not criticize their own physiques using words that describe other people’s perfectly fine bodies.

“I have this thing,” Swift sings in the song, “where I get older but just never wiser.” Come on! It’s like she did it on purpose!

Winner in spirit: Socially-conscious Swifties; this week, Swift edited the Apple Music version of the video to remove the scale shot.

Winner in actuality: The scale lobby. I haven’t thought about a bathroom scale since the last time I thought about low-rise jeans, which I absolutely refuse to discuss any further. I have suffered enough. —Scaachi Koul