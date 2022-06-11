Once Again, Piers Morgan Is Tweeting About Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan v. Meghan Markle

I’m not really a morning person, so whenever I wake, I repeat a short list of things — and people — who upset me so much that they make my blood pressure rise to near-lethal levels. Nothing, truly nothing, makes me shoot out of bed quite like turning my own blood into a thick sludge through the power of ire.

The list changes with the seasons. But you know who is always an entry, morning after morning, aneurysm after aneurysm? Noted large adult son Piers Morgan, who spent much of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee gnashing his teeth at the sight of Meghan Markle.

I am, sincerely, loath to even write Morgan’s name, because he survives by attention alone. But his constant criticism of Markle, whose greatest crime seems to simply be that Morgan finds her annoying, is too pathetic to ignore. “Anyone who criticizes Meghan Markle is automatically deemed a racist bully,” he tweeted in March 2021, “but when she bullies her female staff or spray-guns her husband’s family on global TV, it’s a cry for help from a poor victim.” I wonder how much it costs to live in Piers Morgan’s head, but it appears Markle gets that real estate for free.

The Jubilee was the first time Markle and Prince Harry participated in a royal event since defecting from the corporation — or, ah, family? — in 2020, but Morgan stomped his feet over Markle showing up at all. All this because she didn’t want to have a drink with you?

Having a parasocial relationship with a celebrity is creepy and foolish — except when I do it with three out of seven BTS members — but Morgan seems to be under some delusion that any human woman actually cares what he has to say. He acts like he is the main point of defense against Markle, someone he has previously called a liar, but who asked for it? Not the royals, who still seem willing to be associated with her (even if they’re not all that interested in defending her publicly), and not her husband, who I am sure would gladly tell Morgan to suck a butt if given the chance. Morgan’s rhetoric about Markle is so intense, it seems better suited for, say, a serial killer and not a woman whose greatest crime is season five of Suits.

Morgan is seemingly addicted to talking about Markle, but perhaps only because it’s his opportunity to cling onto cultural relevancy. Because, let’s be honest, what else does he have? Not his show, really, which he was sent on a six-week break from because of — allegedly — dwindling ratings. No wonder he’s so pissy.

Winner in spirit: Markle.

Winner in actuality: Morgan. He’s like Beetlejuice. I’ve already said his name too many times for comfort. —Scaachi Koul

