The Hottest Song in the US Right Now Is This Random TikTok Sound

Elon Musk vs. the rest of us on Twitter

Hark, a new Twitter landlord may be soon to arrive (or not), this time in the form of an unlikable white guy with too much money who a lot of people seem to agree sucks, a real departure from its former CEO, Jack Dorsey. The general consensus among normal people is that it is very bad that Elon Musk could be taking the reins of the bird app. I mean, what’s the worst that could happen? A social media site designed for people to share their most inane thoughts will perhaps be used as a tool to disrupt a democratic election and sow conspiracy theories and violence and hate crimes? Again? It’s not like Musk has already said he’d reverse the former president’s permaban on the site, right?

Ever since the deal was announced, there’s been a steady cry from people on Twitter about how they’re sure to leave the “hellsite,” as they call it. (On that note, anyone calling it a hellsite is probably too much of a loser to actually leave the aforementioned hellsite.) Almost none of the folks on Twitter complaining about Twitter are going anywhere. We can cry and scream and stomp our feet and promise we won’t use it anymore, but we will. Even Meta, a company run by a haunted doll brought to life, has reported that its user base is still growing. People get mad fast, but they move on from that anger just as fast too.

Not that I’m blaming anyone. We are a community of the hopeless and helpless, waiting for someone else to make a social media site that doesn’t give us intellectual heartburn. (Remember Tumblr? All they had to do was let us use it for porn and they couldn’t even get that right.) But this is the state of the internet today: You can either participate in the (demonstrably evil) machine, or you can sit in your silly little house and have no audience at all.

We could say volumes about what it means that many of us would rather scream into the ether together about nothing — in a way that benefits someone who just had $44 billion lying around, apparently — than to be forgotten by the tides of digital history. Everyone wants to leave a record of themselves somewhere, even if that record is a) boring and b) no real benefit to anyone. I mean, it’s not like Musk will do anything with the data we give him, right? He’s not going to, like, sell the information I’ve provided Twitter about my period or my contraception or my firm belief in abortion accessibility to anyone who might vehemently disagree, right? Ha ha ha. This is fun. We’re having a good time! The dystopia is sexy.

To be clear, I speak from no place of authority whatsoever; as I type this, I’m posting a photo of my cans to my Instagram stories because I just need someone to see them. They’re real, and they’re spectacular.

Winner in spirit: The devil. What does he even do with all the souls of these billionaires? Even the Tooth Fairy makes necklaces.

Winner in actuality: Meta. —Scaachi Koul