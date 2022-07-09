Doctors and Nurses Are Being Called Out for Being Cringe on TikTok, and TBH, They Deserve It

When it comes to clout chasing, it turns out medical professionals are just like us.

This week, a nurse named Olivia Vanderford drew the ire of social media users by posting an admittedly cringey video to TikTok.

“Lost a patient today,” reads the caption on the video as Vanderford walks away from the camera, hands on her head, while a slowed-down clip of Sia’s “Unstoppable” plays. “Shake of [sic] off, you have 5 more hours.”

Someone posted the video to Twitter, where it amassed more than 14 million views and spawned a ton of outrage. Some sample comments: “That is called narcissism.” “Is this some type of joke?” “Very weird behavior.”

Twitter users quickly turned Vanderford’s video into a meme: “my nurse stopping to make a tiktok while i'm coding on the table,” tweeted one person alongside a video of Addison Rae dancing for the camera; “if i died in a hospital and the nurse started making a tiktok, i’d come back to life just to smack the phone out her hand idc,” wrote another.

Apparently sufficiently shamed, Vanderford has deleted her TikTok account. But while she may have finally thought better of making her job into content, there are plenty of other medical professionals doing the same thing. Just search, say, “nurse patient loss” on the app and you will see video after video after video of tearful posts about hard experiences on the job.

It’s not just TikTok. Doctors and nurses have been growing their platforms on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for years. There are even handy tips online if you want to become a doctor influencer (docfluencer?), which include, “Showcase patient success stories” and “Promote your profile everywhere.”

To be fair, social media is a great tool for some in the medical industry. Smaller practices use it to get their names out there. Some doctors share useful information with their followers and dispel health myths. And people working in the medical field can find comfort and solidarity in sharing their experiences with others and watching each other’s videos.

But it’s hard not to look at a video of someone crying for the camera, knowing they took the time to edit and set the video to music, and not think of it as performative. Social media clout can bring fame and fortune, and it’s not great to see medical professionals seeking virality rather than focusing on what may be best for their patients and loved ones.

As one person wrote on Twitter: “if i die in a hospital and a nurse uses me for clout on tiktok i will be haunting the shit out of them actually.” —Stephanie McNeal