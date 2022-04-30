Fashion Influencers For Basic Bros Have (Finally) Arrived

“Treat Me” by Chloë Bailey (2022)

The moment a pop star decides to fully lean into their sex appeal is practically a rite of passage at this point. People freaked out when former Mickey Mouse Club member Christina Aguilera shed her good girl image in 2002’s outrageously raunchy music video for “Dirrty.” I recall public reception to the video being extremely negative, a trend that continued for years afterward; even four years later, a 2006 profile of the star in the New York Times called it “a sweat-drenched disaster.”

We’ve seen many artists try on new images, from Britney Spears gyrating onstage at the 2001 VMAs with a python resting on her shoulders to Rihanna boldly revealing, “Sticks and stones may break my bones / But chains and whips excite me” on 2010’s “S&M.” These in-your-face statements typically signal a graduation from one particular identity to another. (Of course, not all stars go through a transition like this. “There are also big stars who never go through pop puberty. Adele seems destined to remain functionally chaste in her work,” wrote Rich Juzwiak in Jezebel this past February.)

Chlöe Bailey, who most know as one half of the duo Chlöe X Halle, is the latest star to publicly horn up. The sisters, who are signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood label, have begun working on separate projects: Halle will star as Ariel in the upcoming The Little Mermaid live-action remake, while Chlöe has been gearing up to release her debut solo album. Last summer, Chlöe released “Have Mercy” to modest success: The song peaked at 28 on the Hot 100 and has since been certified Gold. In the “Have Mercy” video, she seductively licks what appears to be a marble bust of a man’s head, and in another scene eagerly pats her crotch. Chlöe has received plenty of criticism from people who find her progression from child to adult too much to handle; denizens of Twitter have deemed her persona as much too sexual. (Others have deemed her new approach underwhelming, describing it as “giving christian mingle” or “trying too hard.”)

Thankfully, she hasn’t listened to detractors. Her fantastic follow-up song, “Treat Me,” was just as sexy. The video expands upon Chlöe’s dedication to self-love, with four distinct scenes, one of which features the singer dousing herself in syrup while onlookers ignore the sweet dishes in front of them — they only have eyes for Chlöe. The song itself features an interpolation of Bubba Sparxxx’s “Ms. New Booty,” and the lyrics urge the listener to “treat me like I treat me.” So Chlöe isn’t merely offering her body up for someone undeserving or dancing seductively while pining for a guy — she already knows her worth and emphatically tells her would-be lover that he better know it, too.

Chlöe’s said in the past that she’s becoming more comfortable with her body and recently talked about how little money artists make from music, so it seems likely that she is simply expressing herself the way she wants. Instead of trying to keep an artist within the limited conception you have of them, why not let a burgeoning Black woman pop star experiment and figure things out for herself? She recently told fans about her influences, which included queen of disco Donna Summer and the eclectic Imogen Heap, among others. For me, that’s when everything about Chlöe began to click: the sensuality, the blending of musical genres, and her vision for her own art. It might do Chlöe’s haters some good to actually listen to her music for what it is instead of what they want it to be. Chlöe’s immensely talented, with a knack for producing stellar songs and blessed with the kind of dazzling, “I can’t believe what I’m hearing right now” voice that doesn’t come around very often. While everyone else is following fads and chasing hits, she’s seemingly trusting her intuition and sharing her gifts with the world on her own terms. Who cares if she’s extra? She certainly doesn't. —Michael Blackmon

