I Am Obsessed With The Reason David Fincher Cast Ben Affleck In “Gone Girl”

How Ben Affleck Got Cast in Gone Girl

I am obsessed with the reason director David Fincher cast Ben Affleck in 2014’s Gone Girl. With the Gillian Flynn novel of the same name turning 10 this month, I was brought back to Fincher’s glorious words. You know when people use the expression “living rent free in my head”? This is well beyond that. Fincher’s reasoning has established a multigenerational home, or possibly a city block in my head. My head has been thoroughly colonized by Fincher’s explanation.

In 2014, Fincher told Playboy that he cast Affleck because of his smile. Fincher needed his Nick Dunne, a bumbling husband who becomes a prime suspect after his wife disappears, and one scene was key to his vision. This is how he described it: “In Gone Girl, there’s a smile the guy has to give when the local press asks him to stand next to a poster of his missing wife. I flipped through Google Images and found about 50 shots of Affleck giving that kind of smile in public situations.”

Let’s think about that for a second. Fincher clocked Affleck’s standard celebrity smile as a “guy who smiles next to a poster of his missing wife” smile. This is objectively perfect. Fincher explained that when he looked at photos of Affleck smiling, you “know he’s trying to make people comfortable in the moment, but by doing that he’s making himself vulnerable to people having other perceptions about him.” He needed an actor who could make you uneasy about Nick, a character designed to blur the boundaries of innocence and guilt.

Fincher’s explanation is also a distillation of the public arc of Affleck. There is consistent evidence that Affleck is an intellectual dude who thinks deeply about his art, but that evidence doesn’t stand a chance against our years of perception of him as an action star with infinite meme potential and relatively little to say. So he lets the perception stand. Or, as Fincher put it in the same interview, “what many people don’t know is that he’s crazy smart, but since he doesn’t want that to get awkward, he downplays it.” After all, Affleck’s big breakthrough was not an acting role in a gigantic movie; it was an Oscar win in the screenplay category for Good Will Hunting — yet he’s more likely to be seen as his crass character in the same film.

So what are we left with? Yes, a gap between the real Affleck and how we see him, but notably, an impressive lack of effort in Affleck attempting to bridge that gap. He doesn’t dodge substantial questions or go out of his way to play one-dimensional, but nor is he preoccupied with combatively correcting the record when he is portrayed that way. Or, as Fincher put it, “If you have a lot of success when you’re young and good-looking, you realize it’s OK to let people write you off. It’s the path of least resistance.” Whatever is lobbed at him, he keeps smiling that awkward smile and moving on to the next role. Perhaps Affleck realized long ago that what we think of him is none of his business. —Elamin Abdelmahmoud