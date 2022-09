Some Stuff You Could Do On Labor Day Weekend

If I Survive You: Stories by Jonathan Escoffery

As talk of another recession continues to build, this debut collection of interconnected short stories, out on Sept. 6, is eerily timely, charting the effects of downward mobility on a Jamaican immigrant family living in Miami. Told mostly from the point of view of the youngest son, Trelawny, we witness the steady degradation encroaching poverty brings upon Trelawny, his father, and his older — in Trelawny’s eyes, more favored — brother Delano. The depictions of poverty’s humiliations are all kinds of bleak; from living in cars to stealing trucks to racist sexual encounters in exchange for money. And yet Escoffery also has a withering sense of humor that leavens some of the stories’ relentlessness. His observations about being racially ambiguous and the confusion of being a light-skinned Jamaican, with all the attendant colorism that results, feel particularly astute.

I laughed and I cringed when reading this memorable debut by an author set to have a huge literary career. —Tomi Obaro

