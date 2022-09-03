Some Stuff You Could Do On Labor Day Weekend

“Song to Keep You Company” by Bridget St. John

Scrolling through TV offerings this week, I landed on Peacock’s The Resort, thinking that its whole “The White Lotus but the people aren’t rich” vibe would probably result in a pleasant few hours. A dark comic mystery set at a Mexican resort, the show seems designed to appeal to any geriatric millennial who identified as “the weird one” in high school: Mr. Robot creator/writer/director Sam Esmail is an executive producer, High Maintenance’s Ben Sinclair directed the first four episodes, and it stars William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Nick Offerman.



I’m not obsessed with it yet, but it’s fun; Harper and Milioti play a couple dealing with a mid-30s malaise I can relate to, and the actors all seem to be having a good time. But what I like most is the music. With two timelines — one in the present day, the other in 2008 — the soundtrack resurfaced some great songs I had forgotten about, like David Byrne’s jaunty yet melancholic “Strange Overtones” and Margo Guryan’s breathy 1960s pop ditty “Someone I Know.”

But the choice I’m really grateful for came during one of Milioti’s scenes. Her character Emma is spending the vacation googling things like “how to know if you should leave your relationship” and looking moodily out a bus window. Few songs are more apt than Bridget St. John’s “Song to Keep You Company” if you’re trying to convey wistful despondency. Released in 1969, it just features St. John’s wonderfully textured voice and finger-picked guitar. The lyrics are like a morose precursor to Nico’s more circumspect “These Days”: “I feel around and find you are / No longer where you used to be.”

Two live recordings of the song are readily available on streaming services; both sound intimate yet definitive enough to sound like studio versions. Listening to these prompted a deep dive into St. John’s back catalog, which is full of bewitching stuff. (St. John is now 75; a compendium of three albums from the ’70s and ’80s was released this month.) A very nice rediscovery for anyone looking forward to fall. —Estelle Tang