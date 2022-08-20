I Hate Summer

Summer vs. Me

I don’t know what’s wrong with me, but every year when June rolls around, it seems that I am almost surprised that summer is hot. Every year, I am taken aback by how utterly uncomfortable I am for four months of the year. I’ve never found a solution — there aren't enough air conditioners or Mr. Burns–esque sun-blocking machines in the world to help with the brutal, mind-melting heat, especially the kind that oozes all over New York in August.

I am just tired of being…wet all the time. I am tired of constantly sweating, as if it actually cools me down instead of just making me look despondent and weak. I am tired of hoping I look dewy in public when I know I look like a cat who got pushed into a creek by a dog. I am especially tired of hearing about everyone’s summer plans. Oh you’re in Italy? So is the rest of Manhattan!!! Fuck you!!!!!!

I’ve never liked summer, but this year it felt like summer was actively trying to kill me. Every day felt like the worst heat wave I’ve ever experienced, my palms slick with sweat as I willed the subway to arrive faster so that I could step into a blast of cool air as opposed to standing on the platform, which felt like sitting directly on the sun. Beach days and barbecues are fine in theory, but how can we enjoy them while trying to find some shade so that our brains don’t poach inside our skulls? You want me to sit on a patio and look attractive while sweat pools at the top of my buttcrack? Please be reasonable.

Now, we are creeping toward the end of August, which as far as I’m concerned marks the end of summer. I know that the true equinox is in late September, but we’re adults, we know the score: Summer ends with Labor Day, and it simply cannot come soon enough.

And when fall comes, that means winter is around the corner. Beautiful, frigid, dead winter. No one wants to do anything, no one is trying to get me to take a 90-minute commute to the beach, and no one is aggressively selling me on the pleasure of throwing up from heat exhaustion at a baseball game. Winter is when people like me — sour, bitter little rats — thrive best. We feed off everyone else’s misery. As with most things, I am at my best when circumstances are the worst. See you during the next winter squall; I will be there, outside, screaming joyously at the sky. My time always comes.

Winner in spirit: Me. No matter what you do, you can’t outrun a 5 p.m. winter sunset.

Winner in actuality: Climate change. Whoopsie!