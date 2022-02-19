Why You Should Follow Emily O. and Bows



The first time Emily Coyne, aka Emily O. and Bows, showed up on my For You page on TikTok, I knew I was in for a treat.

In the video, Emily, a senior in college from Ohio, jaunts back home for a weekend away from school. She hops in a private jet, arrives at her White House–esque mansion, and proceeds to attend a dinner party that looks on par with most weddings. In one shot, she coyly smiles at the camera in sync with the music, wearing a black ruffled dress and sipping a martini.

I thought to myself: Who is this girl? How is she so rich? And how can I know everything about her immediately?

To investigate, I headed to Emily’s personal website, where I learned that she attends Ohio’s Miami University, studies business and design, and has been blogging and vlogging since she was in high school. The “O.” in her moniker denotes her middle initial, and the “bows” come from the fact that she “always wore a grosgrain hair bow or headband” as a child. “As long as I can remember I have had an interest in fashion, travel, coffee, and a love for brunching,” she writes. (Wow, same!) Sadly, her website does not include an explanation of why her family is so rich.

Emily’s content is like cotton candy for my brain. She is also one of many young TikTok lifestyle creators who draw praise, envy, ire — or all three — by posting cheekily bougie “day in the life” videos about their glamorous existences. It’s probably not healthy for me to watch the life of a rich college student on a loop, but why does it feel so good? She has an eye for design and making aspirational and whimsical videos, and her content is so soothingly perfect, so classy and upscale, that it fills me with a sense of calm.

She is like a typical lifestyle influencer, but the trophy-kid version. She unboxes a huge gift from her mother of fall decor for her dorm room (including adorable Halloween-themed “lowball glasses”) and shows off hauls from ad partner Kate Spade. She flies private for weekend getaways to New York City, Palm Beach, and the Connecticut countryside.

If following this super-wealthy college student on TikTok is wrong, I don’t wanna be right. Sure, we are all more aware than ever that the system is rigged, that the middle class is shrinking, and that millennials are one of the poorest generations ever. For young adults today, accumulating the type of wealth Emily was apparently born into seems like a remote possibility. But sometimes it’s nice to forget all these hard truths and just indulge in the fantasy of wealth, and that’s what Emily provides.

Recently, she launched a line of merch. For as little as $8, you can buy mugs, candles, trays, and even a clutch adorned with a large felt bow. Emily may come from money, but you have to admit the girl’s got hustle.

“I am delighted that you took the time to browse my site,” Emily writes on her “about me” page. No, Emily — the delight is all mine. —Stephanie McNeal