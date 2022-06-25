Beyoncé Has Good Timing

Beyoncé's “Break My Soul” Is Energizing and Affirming



Beginning a new week typically feels like a slog, but this one has been particularly tough. I’m recovering from my second bout of COVID (yes, I’m doubled-vaxxed and boosted, thank you very much). The world seems to crash and burn on a daily basis, and I’ve yet to find a sugar daddy to support me — you know, someone who wants nothing but surface-level conversation in exchange for a reasonable $10,000 a day.

Thankfully, Beyoncé, a god among us mortals, finally decided to release new music. On Tuesday, Queen Bey released “Break My Soul,” a rousing, gritty anthem that features Big Freedia commanding the listener to “Release ya anger, release ya mind / Release ya job.” (Although given inflation and fears of a recession, that might not be such great advice.)

The song is a welcome return for Bey, who is gearing up to release her first solo project in six years, Renaissance: Act 1, at the end of July. A renaissance is the renewal or revival of something. We can surmise from the title that Bey will be building upon the legacy of artists and sounds that came before her, adding her own special twist. “Break My Soul” is energizing and affirming, a tune that encourages you to let loose and break free. It’s also an homage to house music, a genre that was popular in the early ‘80s and ‘90s, using a sample of the 1990 Robin S. banger “Show Me Love.”

News outlets have been reaching out to Robin S. about the renewed interest in the song, and she said, “Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I'm still alive. I am honored, and I'm excited to see what else can happen.” (In 2011, there was some controversy about the song when singer-songwriter Andrea Martin claimed the vocals on the track were actually hers.)

It might be too early to call it the song of the summer, but from the former first lady Michelle Obama heaping praise on “Break My Soul” to supporters joking about whether Beyoncé truly wants folks to quit their jobs, the internet has been rife with buzz and joy, all because of one track. —Michael Blackmon