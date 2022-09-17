“Beg for You” by Charli XCX feat. Rina Sawayama

Right now, I have two things on my mind: the end of summer (sob) and Rina Sawayama (awesome). Steffi Cao wrote a cool profile of the pop star this week on the occasion of her new album Hold the Girl, and reading it made me want to go back to Sawayama’s collaboration with Charli XCX.

“Beg for You” came out in January and was featured on Charli’s spring album, Crash, but I’ve ended up listening to it a lot over the past few months. Initially, there’s something familiar in the melody, like wandering through a funhouse, catching the tiniest glimpses of something you think you recognize. That’s because the song interpolates Swedish singer September’s 2007 single “Cry for You,” which itself references a raindroplike synth line from Bronski Beat’s ’80s hit “Smalltown Boy.” All this decades-old yearning gets extruded through Charli and Rina’s Xennial brattitude to become a beautifully ragey little love rant.

It also exemplifies one of my favorite pop tropes: two girls on a lark. Like the title brashly announces, this is a horny song about missing someone. The lyrics could easily be a dialog between lovers; the real-life context supports that reading, since Sawayama is pansexual and Charli’s music is compulsory on any dancefloor within half an inch of a queer person. But to me — and this might have something to do with my feeling reflective about a strange, surprisingly joyful summer — their rapport feels more like mutual amplification than entreaty. They also look like twin witches in the music video, dancing in sync as they summon something (?) out of a pool of blood (???). With Charli in one ear and Rina in the other, “Beg for You” feels like two niche legends feeding off each other’s energy and riffing themselves into a dance-pop Transformer, especially when they close the track out with a delicious, hyperbouncy breakdown of the chorus.

You know what it feels like to belt the song of the summer out a car window with your friends? It’s camp vibes. It’s eating french fries on a trampoline. It’s pouring the rest of your beer into the river because it’s warm. It’s laughing so hard with your friends that you can’t remember what the joke was at all. Hope you all had some summer moments like that too. —Estelle Tang

Did You Miss…?

