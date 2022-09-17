Welcome to the latest edition of BuzzFeed News' culture newsletter, Cleanse the Timeline! You can subscribe here.
Hi!
What’s up with you? Oh, me? Literally nothing, apart from thinking about how the sun won’t set after 7 p.m. again until next March. Time to get out the old SAD lamp, I guess.
I’m just going to try to focus on the things we can celebrate, though. I’m going to a wedding this weekend, and the weather is going to be perfect for cheering on people who love each other. Speaking of which, Elamin Abdelmahmoud’s column this week is about director Kevin Smith revealing that Ben Affleck’s wedding speech was really long. Like, 12 pages long. (If you’re talking about J.Lo, you’d better come prepared, that’s all I’ll say.)
Rina Sawayama’s new album dropped yesterday, so I wrote about the Charli XCX song “Beg for You,” which the Japanese British pop star features on. “Beg for You” came out in the winter, but it has true summer vibes (according to me). Yeah, I'm holding on to the sun for dear life.
Yours as ever,
Estelle Tang, deputy culture editor
Welcome to Cause and Affleck, a column in which Elamin Abdelmahmoud thinks deeply about the most important subject in the world: Ben Affleck.
Ben Affleck’s Wedding Speech Was Reportedly 12 Pages Long
This week, director Kevin Smith revealed in an interview that Ben Affleck’s wedding speech was “like a 12-page speech” that he described as “breathtaking.” I have been utterly delighted by the confirmation that Affleck is privately a verbose and forthcoming fella, because we simply don’t hear him say much in public. Sure, he got animated defending Islam on Bill Maher, and he was heartfelt and generous about sobriety on Howard Stern a few months ago, but these occasions are few and far between. In the era of a million celebrity podcasts, Affleck has made himself relatively scarce. Instead, much of his presence has hinged on images, mostly taken by paparazzi.
We mostly don’t know what made it into Affleck’s speech, except one thing: He quoted himself. Last week, Jennifer Lopez said in her newsletter that he cited the 2016 movie Live by Night, which he wrote and directed, in his wedding address. “This is heaven. Right here. We’re in it now,” was the quote — a simple sentence that J.Lo describes as “one of [her] favorite lines that Ben wrote.”
Live by Night was — how do we put this delicately — uh...a flop. The adaptation of a Dennis Lehane novel follows a gangster in an existential rut. Before its release, expectations were high, but it performed poorly at the box office and with critics. Yet none of this seems to matter to ol’ Ben, who deployed his own art at his own wedding.
Perhaps Affleck has never felt the need to be publicly emotive because he saves it for the people close to him. Perhaps he makes art that is earnest and deeply felt and doesn’t care much about its financial performance or critics’ reviews. Or, as Smith put it, “That's one of my favorite things about Ben; he's his own biggest fan.” How many of us can say the same about ourselves? —Elamin Abdelmahmoud
Hear ye, hear ye: In I Like the Sound of That, a staffer goes deep on a song they’re currently obsessed with.
“Beg for You” by Charli XCX feat. Rina Sawayama
Right now, I have two things on my mind: the end of summer (sob) and Rina Sawayama (awesome). Steffi Cao wrote a cool profile of the pop star this week on the occasion of her new album Hold the Girl, and reading it made me want to go back to Sawayama’s collaboration with Charli XCX.
“Beg for You” came out in January and was featured on Charli’s spring album, Crash, but I’ve ended up listening to it a lot over the past few months. Initially, there’s something familiar in the melody, like wandering through a funhouse, catching the tiniest glimpses of something you think you recognize. That’s because the song interpolates Swedish singer September’s 2007 single “Cry for You,” which itself references a raindroplike synth line from Bronski Beat’s ’80s hit “Smalltown Boy.” All this decades-old yearning gets extruded through Charli and Rina’s Xennial brattitude to become a beautifully ragey little love rant.
It also exemplifies one of my favorite pop tropes: two girls on a lark. Like the title brashly announces, this is a horny song about missing someone. The lyrics could easily be a dialog between lovers; the real-life context supports that reading, since Sawayama is pansexual and Charli’s music is compulsory on any dancefloor within half an inch of a queer person. But to me — and this might have something to do with my feeling reflective about a strange, surprisingly joyful summer — their rapport feels more like mutual amplification than entreaty. They also look like twin witches in the music video, dancing in sync as they summon something (?) out of a pool of blood (???). With Charli in one ear and Rina in the other, “Beg for You” feels like two niche legends feeding off each other’s energy and riffing themselves into a dance-pop Transformer, especially when they close the track out with a delicious, hyperbouncy breakdown of the chorus.
You know what it feels like to belt the song of the summer out a car window with your friends? It’s camp vibes. It’s eating french fries on a trampoline. It’s pouring the rest of your beer into the river because it’s warm. It’s laughing so hard with your friends that you can’t remember what the joke was at all. Hope you all had some summer moments like that too. —Estelle Tang
Did You Miss…?
The Best Science Fiction And Fantasy Coming Out This Fall
Check out these excellent new science fiction and fantasy books, from sentient octopuses to Chinese classics retold.
Rina Sawayama's For You Page Is All Cleaning Videos And True Crime
The Japanese British pop star has broken barriers and received critical acclaim. Will her momentum translate to mainstream success?
When Kourtney Slapped Kim, It Changed Reality TV Forever
Fighting is extremely common on reality shows now, but these three physical altercations surprised viewers and disrupted our expectations of reality TV.
People Have Mixed Feelings About STI Dating Apps
Some users say dating apps like Positive Singles, which is geared toward people with herpes, offer community, while STI advocates say they unfairly perpetuate stigma.
The Queen Represented Racist Violence As Much As She Did Glamour
As an Indian Canadian, I’ll be sad about the Queen once she gives us back our diamonds.
Actually, Some People Are Happier (And Healthier) Being Single
“A Saturday night on my couch watching my Netflix with my cat and my glass of wine ... don’t threaten me with a good time.”
I Feel Kind Of Sad About Queen Elizabeth’s Death
The Queen was a rare shared reference point for so many people, for better and for worse.
The Maren Morris And Brittany Aldean Conflict Probably Wouldn't Have Happened 10 Years Ago
More progressive country stars are trying to wrestle country music out of the hands of toxic traditionalists.
Monogamy Is In Its Flop Era. Women And Femmes Are Leading What’s Next.
“Not having to be someone's everything or have them be your everything means you can just be yourself.”
The “Don’t Worry Darling” Drama Is So Fun Because Celebrities Are Finally Doing What They’re Supposed To Do
This is Hollywood spectacle at its most deliciously bizarre.
Nick Viall Was Once Bachelor Nation's Enemy #1. Now He's A TikTok Talking Head.
With a hit podcast and a new book coming out, the former Bachelor star has successfully rebranded. ●