How Does Ben Affleck Survive All These Flops?

How Remi Bader Went From Making Fun of Brands To Making Her Own Fashion Line



About a year ago, no one really knew who Remi Bader was. Now, the influencer is designing her own fashion line and acting as a spokesperson for multiple brands; she even just went to the Oscars.

How’d she do it? By making fun of brands for their restrictive sizing options and, through her popularity and humor, encouraging them to respond. Her videos clamoring for bigger sizes were extremely popular, proving there was plenty of opportunity to change, and brands jumped on board.

Bader, a 26-year-old model, isn’t the first plus-sized influencer to make their mark by discussing the fashion challenges facing plus-size women, but she has exploded onto the scene due to her knack for content creation, humor, and the results she gets.

On TikTok, where she now has more than 2 million followers, Bader is known for her “realistic hauls” from stores like H&M, Abercrombie, and Zara. Like other influencers who share hauls of clothing from popular stores, Bader shows her followers the often hilarious reality of how clothes look in real life compared to online.

Revolve has been a common target for Bader. In one video, after showing how oddly some of the brand’s clothes fit her, she let out a cry: “Please, Revolve! Please! Just make some larger clothing… like what if I came in and I created a brand for them?”

It turns out someone from Revolve was watching. Last week, Bader announced she would be designing her own line with the brand, which will be size inclusive up to 3X.

“I’ve always dreamt of being able to wear sexier and more sophisticated clothing for my body and now I finally have the opportunity to bring this dream to life with Revolve,” Bader told WWD. “Every piece in the collection is something I was never able to find in my size or for my body, and now I can make this available to people that feel the same way, which is the best part.” Revolve reposted one of Bader’s videos making fun of the brand in its own announcement.

Bader’s example shows that creators can enact real change in the fashion world. Sure, maybe Revolve would have eventually made a line that was more size inclusive, but it was only when Bader (and her 2 million followers) proved how much people like her wanted these items that the brand got moving.

In a post where she announced that she would be testing Victoria’s Secret swimsuits in larger sizes, she wrote about how she had started her platform because she had wanted “a platform to talk about how unfair this is and was able to connect with people who felt the same way.”

“As grateful as I am for the following alone, it would be meaningless unless I used my platform to do what I'd always hoped would happen on its own, and that is to help push the world in a more inclusive direction where people like me can simply be more happy and comfortable in their own skin,” she wrote. —Stephanie McNeal