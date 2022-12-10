J.Lo's Song About Ben Affleck Is Cringe

One Last Dunkin’ for the Road

It gives me no pleasure to report that the worst song on Jennifer Lopez’s 2002 album This Is Me…Then is “Dear Ben.” It’s important you know that because I am generally rooting for all things Ben Affleck, and you’d think I would be rooting for a song written in the fever dream of Bennifer 1.0, but it’s hard to get behind “Dear Ben.” It’s a song that impressively avoids making use of any of Lopez’s gifts as a vocalist. Its chorus is bland and too on the nose, with lines like “I love you, you're perfect / A manifestation of my dreams.” Oof.

In defense of J.Lo, it was 2002 and an album only needed to have one, maybe two, good songs in order to sell; she had “Jenny from the Block” and “All I Have” in the bag, and, sure, they can’t all be diamonds. Rolling Stone’s review of This Is Me said most of the album’s songs were “pitched too high for her register, the production sounds cheap, and love has dulled whatever street edge she might have had.” This scarcely mattered, though, because she actually was in love.

I was thinking about “Dear Ben” last week after Lopez announced a sequel to This Is Me…Then, appropriately titled This Is Me…Now. The album arrives early next year, and you bet your ass it boasts a song called “Dear Ben Pt. II,” plus other song titles featuring not-exactly-obscure references to the couple’s life. (The penultimate song is titled “Midnight Trip to Vegas.” Wonder what that’s about.)

It’s been 20 years since all of our judgment and the press’s hounding of Lopez and Affleck helped bring an end to an unlikely love story. Lopez seems to be communicating that this time, it’s for real and forever (reinforced by one song title on the upcoming album: “Not. Going. Anywhere.”) — and that no number of paparazzi or snickering critics who like to say annoying things like “making use of Lopez’s gifts as a vocalist” will interrupt the flow of Bennifer 2.0.

I’ve been writing this Ben Affleck column for a while now, and this is the last one. But despite having explored ideas like celebrity and masculinity here, the truth is I don’t have a sense of whether we have the right to use Affleck as an avatar for those things, or anything else. Affleck is in the rarefied class of celebrity that transcends being human and becomes symbolic. We use those celebrities to understand our culture, but perhaps in doing so we reduce their lives to our points of interaction with them.

“Dear Ben” is not any good, and I have no reason to think Pt. II will be any good either. But I’m trying to learn when it’s not my place to judge these things. I can run my mouth and say anything about Ben Affleck that I want. It’s not my opinion that matters here. —Elamin Abdelmahmoud