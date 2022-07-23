Barbiecore Is The Antidote To The “Not Like The Other Girls” Epidemic

The Barbie movie is making everyone obsessed with pink.



Have you recently had the sudden urge to dress up like Elle Woods but somehow wear more pink? Do you find yourself gravitating toward anything fur-lined while online shopping? Can the main vibe of your summer wardrobe be described as neon?



Then you, my friend, have bought into the latest trend: Barbiecore.

The hottest aesthetic of the summer has enjoyed a meteoric rise, from paparazzi pics to memes to a full-on lifestyle. The girls are wearing pink glitter, pink pastel lipstick, and Barbie-branded beauty items.

“All your faves are currently having a pink moment,” declared fashion and beauty influencer Victoria Lyn on TikTok, referencing photos of Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, and Lizzo all wearing the color.

Victoria speculates in the video that the trend could have been kicked into high gear by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s viral photos in character from the set of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie (she also cites the recent pink Valentino collection as possible inspiration). The photos of Robbie and Gosling decked out in fuchsia and neon tones have had fans excited since they surfaced a few weeks ago, growing not only buzz for the 2023 film but also, apparently, for the Barbie lifestyle.

“The filming of Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming movie has made Barbiecore — which mostly translates into skimpy looks in bright pink — the trend of this summer,” Vogue reported earlier this week.

Fashion influencers have been sharing ways to dress according to the #barbiecore aesthetic, and tabloids are highlighting celebs who are participating. Good Morning America last week declared it “Hot Barbie summer.”

The trend is having a real-world impact on sales. A spokesperson for LTK, the creator affiliate marketing platform, said in a press release that they have seen a 194% increase in “purchases from Barbie-related LTK posts” since the Valentino show.

Barbiecore is just one way we have recently seen people reclaim what Vogue dubbed the “überfeminine aesthetic.” We’re also seeing fashion embrace traditional femininity in the viral Nap Dress from Hill House and Bridgerton-inspired lace and bows. Then, of course, there are the hot pink leather and glitter items we’ll be seeing, presumably, until Barbie comes out next summer. Come on Barbie, let’s go party! —Stephanie McNeal