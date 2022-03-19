The Bachelor to influencer pipeline is dead. Sad!

Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee vs. everyone, literally just everyone



Well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of his actions: Weeks after the second season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind wrapped, including a grueling reunion episode during which we were all devastated to end up siding with Nick and Vanessa Lachey (my god), Abhishek I’m-Not-Calling-Him Shake Chatterjee remains the show’s most enduring villain. Unrepentant, sexist, and self-loathing, Abhishek has taken a unique place in my heart as the worst person in the world.

While on the show, he waxed poetic about how he didn’t really like to date within his own race — or anyone nonwhite, for that matter — and how important it was to be able to physically lift his future wife on his shoulders. Though he did eventually get engaged to the exceedingly hot Deepti, she dumped him at the altar after he kept waffling about whether he was attracted to her or not. He sucks! What a perfect bad guy for us all to hate, and what a gift it is that he’s extending his 15 minutes of fame a little while longer so that we have a reprieve from, you know, all the wars. What’s next, you ask? A podcast, apparently, one that I am sure tens upon tens of people will listen to.

I hate Abhishek just as much as the next guy, but I’m also rather tickled by the internet’s villain du jour being a brown guy. This is the diversity I’ve always wanted! Listen, every brown woman knows a brown guy like Abhishek. We know his whole bag: how he refuses to go by his actual name and has instead invented a Westernized one for white people to pronounce with ease, how he exclusively dates blonde white women, how much he has internalized his community’s — our community’s — fat-shaming and turned it outward like a hose full of shards of glass, and how the perception of the neutered brown man has driven him to present as oversexualized, overconfident, and yet, pathetically insecure. The desexualization of Indian men is largely the fault of colonialism, but that presumed haplessness has made some men in the community uniquely annoying. It’s reasonable to resent the emasculation; it’s unreasonable that the resentment tends to target brown women first. We get it! You think about sex a lot! Leave me alone and call your mother!!!

The schadenfreude in this particular public flogging is, frankly, quite personal. I didn’t just know Abhisheks in my life, I dated them: boys who didn’t want their white friends to know about me, but didn’t want their brown friends to know about me either. There is indeed a perverse pleasure in watching the world descend on this man in a way that I always wanted to see in high school or at the mandir.

There is some merriment in watching Abhishek’s public persona melt down because a brown girl tore strips off him on the most popular streaming service that exists. If he had been so shitty to a white woman, the resulting vindication wouldn’t be as sweet for me. I don’t really want to root for a wounded white woman here. There’s a long tradition of white girls calling brown men creepy or weird or lecherous, often without cause, and boy am I glad we didn’t have to have that conversation this time around. It probably would’ve directed unwarranted racism at Abhishek, and I especially don’t want to feel bad for a guy who self-compares to Apu. Apu???? Come on, man, we’re all fighting the good fight out here, can you at least get in formation?

Winner in spirit: Me! I love mess!

Winner in actuality: Racism, as always, somehow. —Scaachi Koul