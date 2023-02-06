Wearing A Bear Onesie For A Week Made Me Forget About My Need For Physical Touch

It started with the babies. Right when the winter freeze started getting cruel, a friend sent a photo of her adorable child all rugged up in a teeny-tiny, cozy onesie. Fawn-colored and fuzzy, it was the concept of warmth transformed into a piece of clothing. Even more ridiculously, it had ears on top, making my 1-year-old friend look like an ad for some kind of interactive experience called “What If Winnie the Pooh…But Real?” Looking at that photo was like looking at a photograph of utopia, knowing the reality of being inside it would be so much better than you could even imagine.

If it had just been this one baby, maybe I would have forgotten about it. But one by one, the babies in bear onesies kept coming: in an Instagram story, on Twitter , via Slack, in TikToks by people I didn’t even know. Then I started googling them myself, which I admit is dramatically illogical, as I am a childless hag. Wrapped in endless layers of thermal fleece and wool blanket, I sat on my couch, typing in endless variations on “baby bear romper” until an hour later I somehow reached the point of “daytime sleeping bag for stroller but for ADULTS” and figured I should probably log off.